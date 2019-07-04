ProServeIT Corporation Opens New Office in Prince Edward Island

ProServeIT Corporation (ProServeIT) is pleased to announce a new office location in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The new office is one of many exciting changes at ProServeIT in 2019. We look forward to adding new members to our PEI location, and the experience and talent that they will bring to the organization.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation (ProServeIT) is pleased to announce a new office location in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The new office is located at 309-176 Great George St, Charlottetown, PEI, C1A 4K9.Opening the PEI office was a strategic decision to support ProServeIT’s rapid growth. This new location allows the organization to hire talented young people in PEI who can strengthen ProServeIT's ability to provide 24/7 customer service and end-user support.“We are delighted to announce the opening of our PEI office,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT. “This shows the growth ProServeIT has achieved over the past few years and the commitment to provide our customers with excellent service and partnership that they deserve.”The new office is expected to open new opportunities and create great value not only for ProServeIT but also for the local economy in PEI.“One of the reasons we opened the new office is the pool of talented individuals in PEI,” says Sugar. “The new office is one of many exciting changes for our growing team at ProServeIT in 2019. We look forward to adding new members of our team to this new PEI location, and the experience and talent that they will bring to the organization.”About ProServeIT CorporationAs a multi-award winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increases their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understand that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.Established in 2002, ProServeIT was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. To provide consistent 24x7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Vancouver, British Columbia, Paris, France and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.



