New GM and Green Direction at Hotel Okura Amsterdam

Hotel Okura Amsterdam

Green Globe has recertified the Hotel Okura Amsterdam for the sixth consecutive year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Hotel Okura Amsterdam is situated at the Ferdinand Bolstraat, named after the artist Ferdinand Bol and considered the heart of De Pijp. Hotel Okura Amsterdam seamlessly melds Japanese refinement and simplicity within the cosmopolitan and vibrant neighbourhood of De Pijp, a local hotspot that is home to hundreds of bars and restaurants.Green Globe has recertified the Hotel Okura Amsterdam for the sixth consecutive year.Hotel Okura Amsterdam recently appointed Michiel Roelfsema as the new General Manager. Mr Roelfsema first began working at the hotel in 2008 and, whilst undertaking different departmental roles, has been involved in efforts to increase the hotel’s overall sustainability performance.Mr Roelfsema said, “I am very pleased with this step. This gives me enormous confidence and energy to continue to build on the course set out. With the help of our loyal team, the Hotel Okura Amsterdam will remain the most unique and complete five-star superior hotel in the Netherlands.”Over the past year, improvements in resource management have continued at the property including the final stages of the installation of a new chiller plant that integrates thermal energy storage. It is expected that significant reductions in energy consumption and cost savings will now be realized with the completion of the plant.The changeover to LED lighting around the hotel has also steadily progressed with bulbs replaced with LEDs in the Grand Ballroom, guest rooms, back of house offices and for emergency lighting.“Our future plans include the implementation of digital technology at the property and the ongoing renovation of the executive rooms and suites. We see a lot of promise in the coming years,“ concluded Mr Roelfsema.For further information about Sustainability Actions at Hotel Okura Amsterdam please see www.okura.nl About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactSaskia van de SandenMarketing & Communications ManagerHotel Okura AmsterdamFerdinand Bolstraat 3331072 LH AmsterdamTHE NETHERLANDSP +31 20 6787 488E Saskia.vandeSanden@okura.nl



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.