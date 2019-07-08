Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 1,000 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies in Albuquerque on July 28th

Lerner & Rowe Gives Away 1,000 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico—Seligram Branch.

It is our hope that for every backpack given away, one less child will feel ill-prepared and at a loss on the first day of school.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys recognizes the importance of helping ensure that all school-aged kids receive the same educational opportunities. As such, they will give away 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to help economically challenged families in Albuquerque prepare for the new school year. The 2019 Lerner and Rowe Phoenix Back to School - Backpack Giveaway takes place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico—Seligram Branch (3333 Truman St. NE, Albuquerque, 87110).

In addition to giving away 1,000 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies, there will be free snacks and musical entertainment provided by a radio station remote to amp up the energy and good vibes!

Attorney Kevin Rowe shared the following as to why he and his co-founding partner Glen Lerner seek out ways for their team to help alleviate educational obstacles, “The cost of school supplies should not become such a financial burden for families that children end up in class without the proper tools. That is why our team looks for different ways to give back and offer the most value. It is our hope that for every backpack given away, one less child will feel ill-prepared and at a loss on the first day of school.”

Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. For more information about the Albuquerque Back to School - Backpack Giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst with Lerner and Rowe Gives Back at (505) 544-4444.

About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Albuquerque, please call 505-544-4444. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

