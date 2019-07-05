Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Give Back with a FREE Back to School - Backpack Giveaway at Kuban Elementary School

Lerner and Rowe gives away 1,500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to help economically challenged families prepare for the new school year.

We hope that with each backpack handed out the student who receives it feels better prepared and excited for the upcoming school year.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys recognizes the importance of all children receiving a proper education. As such, the Phoenix personal injury law firm has decided to give away 1,500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to help economically challenged families prepare for the new school year. The 2019 Lerner and Rowe Phoenix Back to School - Backpack Giveaway takes place on July 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Kuban Elementary School (3201 West Sherman St., Phoenix, 85009).

In addition to giving away 1,500 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies, there will be free snacks and musical entertainment provided by a radio station remote to amp up the cheer!

“Without the proper tools to fully participate in class, students can become distracted and easily lose focus. That is why our team looks for different ways to give back and offer assistance where it is needed most. We hope that with each backpack handed out the student who receives it feels better prepared and excited for the upcoming school year,” stated attorney Kevin Rowe.

Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. For more information about the Phoenix Back to School - Backpack Giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst with Lerner and Rowe Gives Back at (602) 977-1900.

About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 602-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

###





