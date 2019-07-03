Design Thinking and Change Management Consulting Firm Selected as Finalist for Small Business of the Year

Stonehill announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year.

TAMPA, FL, USA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. This is the 39th year for the presentation of the award that includes a prestigious list of past winners including Outback Steakhouse, Fintech, and Reeves Import Motorcars. The winner will be selected on September 12, 2019 at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts.

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year is one of the most rigorous small business awards programs in the United States. Companies are evaluated across a set of 5 operational criteria including community involvement, business operations, and business philosophy. As a testament to the programs detailed process, many of its past winners, including Fintech and 3 Daughters Brewing, have gone on to win the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award.

Stonehill was recognized for its rapid growth, international clientele, and community service. Over the last two years Stonehill has become one of the most sought-after consultants for design thinking, innovation, and change management. Their team of experts have worked with a combination of Fortune 500 and middle market clients to create sustainable innovation and measurable results.

“Our team has worked really hard this year and I am happy that they are being recognized” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “We continue to establish ourselves as one of the most recognized design thinking and change management firms in the world.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. They help companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of experts in design thinking, customer experience, business intelligence, and change management - providing the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated models and experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



