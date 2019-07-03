Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson for a FREE Back to School - Backpack Giveaway

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys is excited to partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson — Roy Drachman Clubhouse for a much anticipated FREE Backpack Giveaway.

We hope that these backpacks and supplies will help each child who receives them to focus more on their studies and less on what they can’t do because they don’t have that item to complete a task.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

TUCSON, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help ease some of the back-to-school anxiety families might feel in purchasing school supplies for the 2019-2020 school year, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys is excited to partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson — Roy Drachman Clubhouse for a much anticipated Back to School Event and Backpack Giveaway. During the FREE event, 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out! All of the fun takes place on Tuesday, July 9th, at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson — Roy Drachman Clubhouse (5901 South Santa Clara Ave., 85706) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to giving away 1,000 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies, there will be free snacks, a bounce house, and musical entertainment provided by a radio remote to amp up the fun!

Personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe shares why he believes this event serves an important purpose. “Building the best educational foundation possible requires students having access to the right tools. One of those tools is having school supplies to fully participate in what goes on in the classroom. We hope that these backpacks and supplies will help each child who receives them to focus more on their studies and less on what they can’t do because they don’t have that item to complete a task.”

Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. For more information about the Tucson Backpack Giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst with Lerner and Rowe Gives Back at (520) 977-1900.

The mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson is to provide young people in the community, especially those who need us most, with a clear path to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams. To learn more on how to participate and get involved, visit https://www.bgctucson.org.

- About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys -

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Tucson, please call 520-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

