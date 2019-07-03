Lieutenant Governor Announced as Keynote Speaker of the 2019 Bakken Conference & Expo

The Bakken Conference North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford

Produced by North American Shale Magazine, the conference will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the Bakken shale oil play

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBI International announced Brent Sanford, North Dakota’s lieutenant governor will be the keynote speaker for the Bakken Conference & Expo , taking place this year at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota July 16th through the 17th.The conference is a two-day event that will give operators, completion companies, drillers and industry stakeholders a comprehensive overview about how oil and gas production in the Williston Basin has entered a new era and how new investment strategies and innovative solutions are influencing the play’s near- and long-term future.“We are excited to have Brent Sanford back to give an update on the state of the Bakken,” says Luke Geiver, program director for the Bakken Conference & Expo. “Sanford’s background in business, finance, leadership and knowledge of the Bakken play makes him an excellent choice to provide the keynote presentation to attendees.”The 2019 panel presentations will provide in-depth analysis and timely presentations from 30-plus speakers including a special session titled, “Innovation in Bakken Research: University- and Industry-Led Efforts to Solve Big Problems and Prepare the Next Generation of Bakken Leaders.” The panel discussion will be led by The University of North Dakota Petroleum Engineering Department and the Industry Advisory Committee, including insight from members that include:• Marathon Oil• Hess Corporation• Oasis Petroleum• Baker Hughes, a GE Company• Emerson• XTO Energy• Schlumberger• Cudd Energy Services• Whiting Petroleum• Creedence Energy Services“After listening to many of the operating and drilling companies, we quickly identified that staffing hard-working and well-educated people is critical to being successful in the Bakken shale play,” says John Nelson, vice president of marketing and sales at BBI International. “This year’s program committee did an outstanding job putting a session together that addresses those issues with real-world feedback from some of the largest companies in the Bakken.”About BBI InternationalSince 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. In addition to The Bakken Conference & Expo, the International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events, BBI owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). The company publishes North American Shale Magazine , Biomass Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, and Biodiesel Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.



