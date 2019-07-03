Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019 Register is Under Way

Hengtong (SHSE:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, 中国, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since June 19 when the conference registration notice was issued on its official website, the Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019 has received unprecedented attention from the industry. The conference register is currently under way. Either computer register or mobile phone register is available for global optical fiber and cable industry and related industry. With the theme of “5G Optical Fiber Links Intelligent Future”, the international high-end conference of the optical fiber and cable industry chain which is co-hosted by Asian-Pacific Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Association (APC) and Hengtong group, will be held in Shanghai International Convention Center from 17 to 20 November, 2019.

5G is on. Because of booming development of new generation technologies represented by 5G, Cloud Computing, big data and Artificial Intelligence, as well as accelerating landing of various applications, optical fiber demand is increasingly surging. Over 500 global participants including senior managers, and experienced experts and scholars from telecom operators, optical fiber and cable manufacturing enterprises, solution suppliers and other related enterprises will gather together this conference to exchange ideas on industrial opportunities and challenges, share latest industry information, analyse market forecast, aiming to promote the rapid development of the global optical communication industry.

Besides, thought-provoking and innovative simultaneous events are provided during the conference: the 13rd “Global|China Optical Communications Development and Competitiveness Forum”, the 13rd Awards Ceremony of“the Top 10 Competitiveness Enterprises in the Optical Communications Industry of Global|China Market”, the release of“2019 Global|China Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Development Report” , the release of “APC Optical Fiber and Cable Raw Materials Standard”, the release of “the competitiveness report on ‘the Top 10 competitiveness enterprises in the optical communications industry of Global|China market in 2019'", APC Awards Ceremony, Sub-Forum on Optical Devices and Auxiliary Equipment and Raw Materials, and etc. Moreover, a handful of activities including welcome reception, CEO dinner and Pujiang cruise dinner definitely will add color to your trip.

If you are interested in the grand optical fiber and cable conference, make a reservation as soon as possible!

For more information about the conference, please visit website: http://apc2019.apofc.cn. Alternatively, scan the QR code by your mobile phone.

About APC: Asian-Pacific Optical Fiber & Cable Industry Association (APC) is an international association focusing on the optical fiber and cable industry. It was formed on the principle that the industry could be optimized and perfected by leveraging the efforts of establishing and maintaining the global healthy ecology of optical fiber and cable industry; serving the speedy, stable and secure global communication network; conducting extensive cooperation and exchanges among international organizations in optical fiber and cable industry; as well as promoting product research and development, business development and rational planning of international optical fiber and cable fields.



