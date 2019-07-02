A scene from the Opera Another Brick in the Wall coming to Vancouver Opera, photo by Yves Renaud

Tickets now on sale for 2019-2020 Vancouver Opera Season featuring Verdi, Rossini and the west coast premiere of Another Brick in the Wall at the QE Theatre

Never has there been a more exciting time for Vancouver Opera as we prepare to welcome traditional and new work to our stages with two opera classics and a West Coast premiere.” — Kim Gaynor, Vancouver Opera General Director

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets for the 2019—2020 Vancouver Opera are now on sale to the public. The season consists of three full-scale opera productions and the 4th annual Vancouver Opera Festival. Vancouver Opera presents Verdi’s La Traviata, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and the West Coast premiere of Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera, based on lyrics and music of Roger Waters’ The Wall.“Never has there been a more exciting time for Vancouver Opera as we prepare to welcome traditional and new work to our stages with two opera classics and a West Coast premiere,” said Kim Gaynor, Vancouver Opera General Director. “We will celebrate Canadian artists and emerging talent alongside international talent with our three productions and the Vancouver Opera Festival. Our 2019-2020 season will appeal to traditional audiences as well as entice and engage new audiences broadening the reach of opera’s ability to tell theatrical stories through music.”The season opens with the well-loved classic, La Traviata, in a sumptuous new production followed by another opera fan pleaser, The Barber of Seville. The West Coast premiere of Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera, based on the lyrics and music of Roger Waters, opens the 4th annual Vancouver Opera Festival.“We will also present a new opera designed for young audiences; The Flight of the Hummingbird, which will be touring British Columbia from January to April 2020,” adds Gaynor. “Our investment in opera for young audiences is central to our mission.”Vancouver Opera will present The Flight of the Hummingbird as a school touring production between January and April 2020. Based on an indigenous parable from the Quechuan people of South America, the story of the brave hummingbird travelled through pre-contact trade routes to become well known within Haida culture. This opera is influenced by the graphic novel written by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas and will include elements of his dramatic Haida-manga illustrations.Gaynor adds, “with its 2019-2020 season, the Vancouver Opera continues to create extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire and entertain audiences. We continue to be committed to the development of young artists as they transition into their professional careers. Our Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program is a proven springboard for emerging Canadian singers and opera professionals.”The five emerging Canadian artists participating in this year’s Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program are Irina Medvedeva, soprano, born in Russia (Canadian citizen) living in Toronto, Gena Van Ousten, mezzo-soprano from Montreal, Daevyd Pepper, tenor and Nicholas Borg, baritone, both from Toronto, and Andrea Van Pelt, pianist from Burlington. Performers will participate in the opening production, La Traviata, which is part of a collaboration between five Canadian opera companies.Individual tickets and subscriptions for all three productions are available from vancouveropera.ca or the Vancouver Opera Ticket Centre at 604-683-0222. The Vancouver Opera box office is located at 1945 McLean Drive, Vancouver and is open Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Civic Theatres. The Vancouver Opera Honorary Festival Patron is Martha Lou Henley, C.M. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate.2019-2020 VANCOUVER OPERA SEASONLa Traviataby Guiseppe VerdiQueen Elizabeth Theatre, 650 Hamilton Street, VancouverSung in Italian with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performance 2:00pm.Thursday, October 17, 2019 | Saturday, October 19, 2019Thursday, October 24, 2019 | Sunday, October 27, 2019 • matinéeThe Barber of SevilleBy Gioachino RossiniQueen Elizabeth Theatre, 650 Hamilton Street, VancouverSung in Italian with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performance 2:00pm.Thursday, February 13, 2020 | Saturday, February 15, 2020Thursday, February 20, 2020 | Sunday, February 23, 2020 • matineeAnother Brick in the Wall: The OperaBased on the lyrics and music of Roger Waters’ The WallOperatic version composed by Julien BilodeauConcept & stage direction by Dominic ChampagneQueen Elizabeth Theatre, 650 Hamilton Street, VancouverSung in English with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performance 2:00pm.Thursday, April 23, 2020 | Saturday, April 25, 2020 | Sunday, April 26, 2020 • matineeWednesday, April 29, 2020 | Thursday, April 30, 2020 | Saturday, May 2, 2020



