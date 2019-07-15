To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the remarkable law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they do not play Internet lawyer roulette. We are part of the nation's top advocacy group for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Maine and nationwide and our top goal is doing everything possible to make certain people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation results. We also offer a host of free services to assist a Navy Veteran dealing with this rare cancer caused my asbestos exposure." https://Maine.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the remarkable law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. Erik Karst and his amazing partners at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for a generation. The group is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering the following free services to a Navy Veteran in Maine-or their family members:

* Assistance in discovering the best possible treatment options for the US Navy Veteran

* Advising the family on how best to take care of their loved one

* On the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oise for the best possible compensation results. https://Maine.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute: https://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations. cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



