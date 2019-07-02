Vikas Sharan, CEO Regalix, shares his vision on the Indian startup ecosystem at Horasis forum in Spain

Vikas Sharan

SEGOVIA, SPAIN, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix CEO and serial entrepreneur, Vikas Sharan, spoke about India as a startup destination at Horasis India Meeting, a global think tank and forum that focuses on Indian businesses. The 2019 edition of the annual event – held on June 23-24, 2019, in Segovia, Spain – explored global strategies employed by Indian companies.Horasis is an independent, international organization founded in 2005 by Frank-Jürgen Richter, former Director of the World Economic Forum, and holds invitation-only meetings of global business leaders. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Horasis is chaired by multi-national corporations, political/government employees and non-profit organizations.Speaking on the panel "Making India the next startup nation" at the forum, Mr. Sharan discussed the growth of startups in India and how the country’s maturing ecosystem has encouraged more founders to launch startups.“India is the third-largest tech startup ecosystem in the world and is home to one of the largest tech talent bases. What makes the scenario even better is the fact that the workforce is young and the country’s ecosystem is maturing very quickly too. Things are definitely looking up in the startup space, with quite a few companies growing at exponential rates. There’s absolutely no reason why India can’t go on to eventually become the biggest startup destination in the world,” Mr. Sharan said.Over 300 leaders gathered in Spain for the Horasis India Meeting to engage in discussions that revolved around India’s future. Some of the prominent speakers at the event were Mukesh Aghi, President, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US; Rahul Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto, India; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, India; Tejpreet S Chopra, President, Bharat Light & Power Group, India; and Dinesh Dhamija, Chairman, Copper Beech Group, Romania.The 2019 edition of Horasis India Meeting was co-hosted by IE University and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Horasis also holds similar meetings on China and South East Asia, as well as the globally oriented Horasis Global Meeting.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.



