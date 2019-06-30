Announcing the Opening of Desert Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care in Tucson: Luxury Living at Affordable Rates

Desert Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Luxurious Accommodations

This new assisted living home, located in the beautiful Foothills area, offers the support of compassionate, experienced caregivers.

TUCSON, AZ, USA, June 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Gardens Assisted Living is pleased to announce the opening of its brand new luxury home in the Foothills, offering a warm and inviting environment amidst spectacular mountain views. A ten-bed facility, the home is on a mission to enrich the lives of residents and their families and provide the best possible care in Tucson.

According to founder Charles Loschiavo, Desert Gardens is far superior to the average assisted living home because of the level of support it provides.

“Our caregivers are top notch,” says Loschiavo. “Each and every Desert Gardens employee was chosen for their caring nature, experience and professionalism. And we offer one-on-one care, which is really hard to find elsewhere.”

Loschiavo adds that Desert Gardens is fortunate to have Robin Duffy as their licensee house Manager and Administrator for her extensive experience in the industry and unparalleled care for seniors. Having successfully managed large facilities in Tucson, Robin was one of the individuals (along with Desert Gardens’ PRN Nurse) responsible for bringing the Eden alternative to the first facility in Arizona.

“Robin is well regarded in the community and has an immaculate reputation,” adds Loschiavo. We are very excited to have her fully on board!”

Loschiavo notes that although Desert Gardens only opened its doors in March of this year, it is already more than half full.

“We are proud of the fact that we are an affordable higher end assisted living home. Our residents are happy and well-cared for. Not surprisingly, we’ve had a lot of interest and don’t expect our remaining beds to stay empty for long!”

Desert Gardens offers a number of advantages and features:

• An individualized service plan for each resident

• Certified caregivers onsite 24 hours a day with a ratio of 5:1 residents to caregivers

• Assistance with dressing, eating, bathing, walking and personal hygiene

• Private and semi-private rooms

• “Open door” policy for visitors

• A variety of fun activities designed to engage the mind and body

• Three delicious meals per day; nutritious snacks always available

• Constant open communication with family members

• And a lot more.

In addition, Desert Gardens is one of the few homes in the area that adheres by the Eden Alternative. This revolutionary program was designed to improve the well-being of Elders and their care partners by transforming the communities in which they live and work and eliminate loneliness, helplessness, and boredom.

“We can provide you with peace of mind in the knowledge that your loved ones are being cared for like family,” concludes Loschiavo. “Give us a call or stop by – we’d be happy to give you a tour and answer any questions you might have.”

About Desert Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care

Located at 3700 N River Hills Drive, Tucson, AZ, this comfortable home features luxurious, spacious rooms with breathtaking mountain views and highly-personalized, boutique care. Residents are provided with continuous care throughout the day and night by dedicated, highly trained caregivers.

Desert Gardens is currently accepting new residents. For more information, visit the website at www.desertgardensassistedliving.com.



