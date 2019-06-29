DogFriendly.com Announces its Top 10 Dog-Friendly Cities in the United States for 2019

DogFriendly.com's Len Kain with his dog in front of the White House DogFriendly.com's Len Kain with his dog at the Empire State Building DogFriendly.com's Logo

Want to find the best cities to visit with a dog for vacation? Here are DogFriendly.com's best cities for vacationers with dogs to visit this year.

UNITED STATES, June 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogFriendly.com https://www.dogfriendly.com ) released its 2019 list of the Top 10 dog-friendly destination cities in the United States. The rankings are based on the quality of dog-friendly accommodations, transportation, beaches, parks, attractions, stores, dining and other activities to do with your dog.1. Northern Virginia - Visit outdoor monuments in Virginia and D.C., take a boat tour with your dogs and dine or go to yappy hour in dog-friendly Old Town Alexandria.2. Portland (OR)- Enjoy the famous Rose Garden and the parks. Have food and drink at the Lucky Lab. This town is dog-friendly inside and out.3. New York - Great luxurious hotels, famous dog-friendly shopping and outdoor dining. Watch a morning show, enjoy Central Park on leash and off.4. San Diego - The best dog beaches anywhere. Boutique hotels. Trails and parks and great weather year-round for outdoor dining.5. Boston - Tour Boston by boat or take the subway. Follow the Freedom Trail and visit nearby historic sites. Stay at many pet-friendly hotels.6. San Francisco - Many off-leash beaches and areas. Shop and dine in Union Square and many parts of town. Ride the cable car.7. Seattle - Ferry to Bainbridge Island. Ride public transportation with your leashed dog. Visit Sand Point Magnuson Park off-leash beach. Ride a carriage.8. Austin - Dine in outdoor cafes. Visit the Zilker Botanical Gardens and take a walking or carriage tour. Enjoy many off-leash parks.9. Colorado Springs - Visit Garden of the Gods Park. Shop dog-friendly Promenade Shops at Briargate. Take your dog in your car up the Pikes Peak Toll Road.10. Chicago - Visit Navy Pier. Ride the Canine Cruise. See Buckingham Fountain, take a walk in Oak Park. Many dog-friendly patio restaurants.Honorable Mentions: Charleston, Dallas, Orlando, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com . DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and publishes paperback books.



