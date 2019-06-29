DogFriendly.com Announces its Top 10 Dog-Friendly Cities in the United States for 2019
Want to find the best cities to visit with a dog for vacation? Here are DogFriendly.com's best cities for vacationers with dogs to visit this year.UNITED STATES, June 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DogFriendly.com (https://www.dogfriendly.com) released its 2019 list of the Top 10 dog-friendly destination cities in the United States. The rankings are based on the quality of dog-friendly accommodations, transportation, beaches, parks, attractions, stores, dining and other activities to do with your dog.
1. Northern Virginia - Visit outdoor monuments in Virginia and D.C., take a boat tour with your dogs and dine or go to yappy hour in dog-friendly Old Town Alexandria.
2. Portland (OR)- Enjoy the famous Rose Garden and the parks. Have food and drink at the Lucky Lab. This town is dog-friendly inside and out.
3. New York - Great luxurious hotels, famous dog-friendly shopping and outdoor dining. Watch a morning show, enjoy Central Park on leash and off.
4. San Diego - The best dog beaches anywhere. Boutique hotels. Trails and parks and great weather year-round for outdoor dining.
5. Boston - Tour Boston by boat or take the subway. Follow the Freedom Trail and visit nearby historic sites. Stay at many pet-friendly hotels.
6. San Francisco - Many off-leash beaches and areas. Shop and dine in Union Square and many parts of town. Ride the cable car.
7. Seattle - Ferry to Bainbridge Island. Ride public transportation with your leashed dog. Visit Sand Point Magnuson Park off-leash beach. Ride a carriage.
8. Austin - Dine in outdoor cafes. Visit the Zilker Botanical Gardens and take a walking or carriage tour. Enjoy many off-leash parks.
9. Colorado Springs - Visit Garden of the Gods Park. Shop dog-friendly Promenade Shops at Briargate. Take your dog in your car up the Pikes Peak Toll Road.
10. Chicago - Visit Navy Pier. Ride the Canine Cruise. See Buckingham Fountain, take a walk in Oak Park. Many dog-friendly patio restaurants.
Honorable Mentions: Charleston, Dallas, Orlando, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.
For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com. DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and publishes paperback books.
