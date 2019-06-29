Joe Louis Walker Announces World Tour In Support of His Brand New Concert DVD/CD Release "Viva Las Vegas Live"

Joe Louis Walker - Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 10th, 2019, Cleopatra Entertainment - in association with Cleopatra Blues - released a brand new concert film Viva Las Vegas Live from Grammy Award-nominated Blues legend Joe Louis Walker. Directed by Brent Backhus, this stunning 85-minute concert was captured in all its glory at the infamous Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada last summer during Walker’s 2018 U.S. tour.Watch the official trailer: https://youtu.be/iMdlf_VC8JM In support of the new CD/DVD release, Joe Louis Walker has announced a world tour and has revealed that he’ll also be releasing a brand new studio album on the Cleopatra Blues label in 2020 that will feature guest appearances from blues and rock icons alike.JUN 28 FRIBlues On Bank Friday KickoffNew London, CT, United StatesJUL 12 FRISomers Point Beach Concert SeriesSomers Point, NJ, United StatesJUL 19 FRISanta Maria Blues FestivalVila Do Porto, PortugalJUL 30 TUESupersonic Blues Machine + guestsMadrid, SpainAUG 2 FRISupersonic Blues Machine + guestsNotodden, NorwayAUG 3 SATSupersonic Blues Machine + guestsMegeve, FranceAUG 10 SATTowne Crier CafeBeacon, NY, United StatesAUG 16 FRIJoe Louis walker’s Acoustic Trio w/ Giles Robson & Kenny “Blues Boss" WayneNorthampton, MA, United StatesAUG 17 SATChenango Blues Festival - Joe Louis walker’s Acoustic Trio w/ Giles Robson & Kenny “Blues Boss" WayneNorwich, NY, United StatesAUG 24 SATThe North River Blues FestivalMarshfield, MA, United StatesSEP 7 SATCyprus Blues FestivalNicosia, CyprusOCT 10 THUCabaret-Théâtre du Vieux-Saint-JeanSaint-jean-sur-richelieu, CanadaOCT 12 SATCécile et RAMONEQuébec, CanadaNOV 2 SATBlues Heaven FestivalFrederikshavn, DenmarkNOV 3 SUNFrederikshavn KirkeFrederikshavn, DenmarkNOV 14 THUFunky BiscuitBoca Raton, FL, United StatesNOV 15 FRISkipper's SmokehouseTampa, FL, United StatesNOV 16 SATLake Concord ParkCasselberry, FL, United StatesJoe Louis Walker’s career has spanned nearly six decades – and 24 studio albums – since first picking up the guitar at his childhood home in San Francisco at the young age of eight. Joining the local musicians’ union in his early teens enabled young Joe to perform publicly with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Buddy Miles, Thelonious Monk, Willie Dixon, Nick Lowe, John Mayall, Muddy Waters and even Jimi Hendrix. By the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Walker had already collaborated with and performed with multi-Grammy Award winning artists such as B.B. King (on King’s Blues Summit album) and James Cotton (on Cotton’s Deep In The Blues album) as well as enjoying the rare honor to perform at the Presidential Inauguration of President George H. Bush. In 2013, Walker was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, later being nominated in four categories for a Blues Music Award. In 2015, his album Everybody Wants A Piece was nominated for a Grammy Award in the “Best Contemporary Blues Album” category.Viva Las Vegas Live is available on global digital platforms along with the home entertainment version that will be packaged in a gorgeous, four-panel, 2 Disc Digipack containing a DVD and audio CD of the concert. The all-region DVD’s bonus features include an exclusive interview with Walker that was filmed backstage at the venue plus a rare, behind the scenes slideshow of Joe and his band as they prepare to storm through ten, smoking tracks in front of their adoring live audience. A stand-alone, limited-edition colored 12” Vinyl LP version of the concert will be released separately this summer on the Cleopatra Blues Label imprint.Viva Las Vegas Live Track Listing:I'm Not Messin’ AroundYoung Girls BluesSugar MamaDo You Love Me?In The MorningSoldier for JesusYou Don't Love Me GirlBlack & BlueToo Drunk To Drive DrunkLike It This WayORDER JOE LOUIS WALKER VIVA LAS VEGAS LIVE DVD/CD here:Album Cover Photo Credit: Arnie GoodmanPress inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records



