Paint Additive Addresses the Dangers & Health Issues of Third-Hand Smoke Residue

Most people are familiar with the effects of second-hand smoke, but the dangers of third-hand smoke can be just as debilitating and long-lasting.

PALM COAST, FL, USA, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to toxic odors, residue and invisible gases that can accumulate in indoor environments, the team at Air-ReNu are experts. Currently celebrating its 11th year of business, the company is renowned for its Ionic-Paint Additive which provides a permanent air purification system and a solution for maintaining healthy indoor air quality for less than 10 cents per sq.ft.

Successfully used by countless happy customers to eliminate offensive smoking and cat urine odors, the product is also recommended to counter the effects of third-hand smoke odors and remaining residue.

“You may never have heard the term ‘third-hand’ smoke before, but it’s a topic that’s been extensively researched over the past few years,” says company founder Vincent Valles.

A term used to describe the residual contamination from tobacco smoke that lingers long after the smoking has stopped, government research has shown that the chemicals from tobacco smoke not only result in offensive odors but also become embedded in walls, ceilings, and furniture, creating an unhealthy indoor environment. These chemicals are, for the most part, cancer-causing, and include such substances as lead, butane, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and butane.

According to Valles, the big concern is ‘off-gassing.’

“Off-gassing occurs when the ingredients from smoking are deposited on surfaces are released back into the homes environment air as gases. This means that the tobacco residue continues to emit toxins long after the smoking has stopped.”

The adverse effects of third-hand smoke are especially dangerous to children and maybe the culprit in an increasing number of lung cancer cases that are not related directly to first-hand or second-hand smoking. Pediatric experts also warn of the danger of liver disease for children, especially those who are crawling.

Although cigarette smoking among U.S. adults declined from 20.9 percent in 2005 to 15.5 percent in 2016, almost 38 million American adults smoked cigarettes ‘daily’ or on ‘some days’ in 2016. And since third-hand smoke can linger for many years, many homes and workplaces should be considered unhealthy environments.

Ionic-Paint Additive offers an easy three-step, solution to the threat of off-gassing.

“Just mix the ionic paint additive with interior house paint and apply the blended mixture to the walls,” Valles concludes. “With one application you’ll have clean and healthy air for the lifespan of the paint, normally about eight to twelve years!”

For more information, visit the website at http://ionicpaint.com.

About the Company

Ionic Paint Additive was introduced into the marketplace in 2008 after the completion of four years of extensive independent field-testing. The ionic additive is the only permanent air purification system that continuously maintains healthy, clean air in the home's environment, without the use of electricity, filters or servicing.

Air-ReNu is the recipient of several awards, including Best Eco-Friendly Paint Additive - South East USA, and Acquisition INTL Global Excellence Award of Best Clean-Air Ion Technology Product 2019.



