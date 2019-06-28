Simon Saved. One Man’s Relentless Legal & PR Efforts Finally Frees His Dog Sent To “Death Row” By The Government

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Guilford, Connecticut dog (Simon) who has been in animal control lockup for nearly two years and was set to be euthanized has been released. This comes after prolonged legal and public relations efforts which saw frequent protests outside local government offices.Dr. David Young, who adopted Simon in 2011, said Simon was seized by Guilford Animal Control after biting a boy (who was trespassing in his backyard) in 2017. Simon was set to be euthanized however, Young refused to accept the grim fate.“Simon is a huge part of my family and he is the embodiment of unconditional love. I promised Simon from day one that I would never stop fighting for him.” Said Dr. David Young. “Knowing that Simon is finally free is an incredible feeling.”Young hired both a lawyer and New York based public relations firm, Goldman McCormick. The firm wasted no time in getting Simon’s story to the local community and national media. Young frequently appeared on television and radio programs pleading Simon’s case. There were protests, fundraisers, rallies, prayer circles, and even a large billboard (which cost thousands of dollars) erected on interstate 95 in East Haven saying: "Help Save Simon & Your Beloved Dogs From Guilford Politicians."“Each week the pro-Simon protests grew larger in size and pretty soon I was getting support letters from people across the country. As public outcry about Simon’s plight grew and pressure on local officials continued to mount, we sensed that it would only be a matter of time before Simon was free. We were right.” Said Young.Young said his attorney and the town’s attorney came to an agreement that would allow Simon to be released if he was sent out of state. Simon’s new home is on a farm Michigan and David says he’ll be visiting frequently.“Simon and I are as inseparable as peanut butter and jelly. I don’t think either of us can imagine life without the other. This was a hard fought battle and it was worth every penny.” Said Young.To learn the history of Simon’s battle please visit - http://savesimondog.com/ For all interviews with David Young, please call Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick Public Relations at 516-639-0988



