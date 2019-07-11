The #1 Stock Market Simulator Game on the App Stores ("Comish") adds Real DOW 30 Stocks in New Game Mode
New competitive game mode features real NYSE stocks trading in real time.
Opposite Lock Entertainment LLC (NYSE:OPPL (coming soon!))
The goal of this mode is compete against other real players daily to see who can capture the highest portfolio gains and become that day's ‘title belt’ holder. Since this mode features real stocks trading at real prices, players who are familiar with day trading patterns will be able to utilize their knowledge and skills to gain an advantage.
This new game mode was designed by Jon Sheklow who was a professional stockbroker in New York City for over a decade.
The reviews for Comish have been coming in very high as of recently and this new mode is expected to bring in a massive wave of new players who trade stocks both recreationally and professionally.
Comish is available for free on both iOS and Android.
