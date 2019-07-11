The #1 Stock Market Simulator Game on the App Stores ("Comish") adds Real DOW 30 Stocks in New Game Mode

New game "Comish" game mode features real NYSE stocks Trade real stocks in real time during NYSE market hours Download Comish for free on Apple & Google

New competitive game mode features real NYSE stocks trading in real time.

Opposite Lock Entertainment LLC (NYSE:OPPL (coming soon!))

Players who are familiar with day trading patterns will be able to utilize their knowledge and skills to gain an advantage.” — Opposite Lock Games

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new game mode is called “Investor Fight Club”. It is available to play only during market hours and features 30 of the largest NYSE stocks including Apple Computers, Exxon, IBM, Nike and others, all trading in live time at their actual prices.The goal of this mode is compete against other real players daily to see who can capture the highest portfolio gains and become that day's ‘title belt’ holder. Since this mode features real stocks trading at real prices, players who are familiar with day trading patterns will be able to utilize their knowledge and skills to gain an advantage.This new game mode was designed by Jon Sheklow who was a professional stockbroker in New York City for over a decade.The reviews for Comish have been coming in very high as of recently and this new mode is expected to bring in a massive wave of new players who trade stocks both recreationally and professionally.Comish is available for free on both iOS and Android

Comish - The #1 Stock Market game on the App Stores



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.