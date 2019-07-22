California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma in California to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst at Karst von Oiste to Talk Compensation Rather Than Ordering a Free Book

We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we know they will get the compensation job done for you and they will produce the best settlement results as we would like to explain.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in California and we want a person like this or their family members to receive the best possible financial compensation. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their managing partner Erik Karst for a person with mesothelioma in California and we are appealing to a person with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can try to provide them with direct access Erik and his remarkable legal team. Attorney Erik Karst will be able to answer almost any conceivable question about mesothelioma and or compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"Law firms offering 'free' books about mesothelioma are simply trying to identify people with mesothelioma and in some instances a person with mesothelioma might not be well served by lawyers using the book-hook-as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is reaching out to a maritime worker, a marine mechanic, a Navy Veteran, shipyard worker, tug or barge operators, commercial fishermen, dock workers or deck hands with mesothelioma in California and they say, "The last thing we want to see happen to any type of maritime worker with mesothelioma is for them to get shortchanged on financial compensation because they hired a less-than-qualified local personal injury law firm.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we know they will get the compensation job done for you and they will produce the best settlement results as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The specific maritime workers with mesothelioma the California Mesothelioma Victims Center Is trying to assist were probably exposed to asbestos in the following California cities:

* San Diego

* San Francisco

* Long Beach

* Oakland

* Newport Beach

* Oxnard

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer. ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer. stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion. ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



