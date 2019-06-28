Alice Williams of Blackwater Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SMITHERS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all inclined to automatically assume if we pass away in our old age that it will mostly like be from a debilitating condition like heart disease, strokes, and cancer. But the truth is our lives shouldn’t have to end tragically battling a crippling painful disease. Through the wonder and power of energy healing and exceptional people that practice it, we can live healthy and happy for our entire lives.

Alice Williams is an exceptional energy healer, studying and practicing it for thirty years.

“Energy healing is all about working with the power of our mind and how that can help us heal almost any affliction,” says Alice. “As powerfully energetic beings we create thoughts and feelings so we can literally heal ourselves. What we have been taught that pills are the solution-no longer applies and my hope is to encourage people to be more open minded so we can make emotional and physical pain go away. Our thoughts are mental, they create the emotional feeling in our body. If the thought doesn’t feel good, after a while, that feeling becomes a physical pain in our body. If we don’t deal with the pain, it becomes an injury that continues to get worse until we do something about it. Or we get surgery to cut it out, but it will usually reappear somewhere else if we haven’t actually healed the issue.”

During her early youth, Alice was fortunate enough to have lived in numerous natural settings making her feel profoundly connected to nature and its customary ability to soothe and invigorate her soul. Although she was living a relatively healthy existence and because of emotional issues, Alice began feeling physically sick with bouts of anxiety, sleeplessness, migraines and physical issues in her body. Traditional medicine could not alleviate her issues so she turned to an energy healer and the results were so remarkable, it really caught her attention.

“More people are coming to the realization that we don’t want heavy chemicals in our bodies so we are finally moving into these amazing healing modalities,” says Alice. “All without the harsh effects of drugs and medication. But it will be challenging if we can’t visualize ourselves as healthy. It helps to have self-esteem and to believe in ourselves wholeheartedly.”

Alice’s clients seek her out for her exceptional energy healing ability but she also very much enjoys training them to learn how to do it themselves.

“Energy healing makes you authentically feel better physically, emotionally, and mentally,” says Alice. “With energy work, we clear our own energy centers that is actually burdening and weighing us down. Society is starting to open up to our wonderful power to heal ourselves. We are a highly educated culture, we invest in large homes and indulge in luxury cars. Let’s create optimal health for ourselves, which will make us happier than anything. When we are healthy we feel our joy and happiness.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Alice Williams in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday June 28th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Black Water Healing, visit www.blackwaterhealing.com and her page on Facebook

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.