New Proprietary Process Launched To Help Canadian Vehicle Shoppers With Bad Credit Get Approved For Their Next Vehicle.

Need A Car Canada Proprietary Approval Process

Need A Car Canada, a Canadian special finance company released yesterday the details of a proprietary process to help Canadian vehicle shoppers get approved.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Need A Car Canada, a Canadian automotive special finance company specialising in automotive loan services launched a new proprietary process that will allow Canadian vehicle shoppers with special finance needs the ability to chat anonymously with credit experts before applying for a car loan.Canadian vehicle shoppers who would like to know more can visit:According to a Canadian study quoting the Bank of Canada, approximately one-quarter of Canada’s auto finance market is non-prime. The study emphasises in its findings that: “The non-prime credit market can expand economic opportunities for young consumers with thin files and for new Canadians with no credit bureau file. Access to non-prime auto loans is also crucial for a large number of Canadians whose credit has been damaged as a result of job loss, divorce, injury or sickness.”Rob Jarvis, Need A Car Canada’s founder and brain behind the new process says: “Canada vehicle shoppers with bad credit are tired of the usual grind and haggle of applying for a car loan through the usual processes in place in traditional dealerships. It was time to reinvent the process and make it simple and easy for people to get approved from the comfort of their own home.”Need A Car Canada’s proprietary process will allow Canadian vehicle shoppers to figure out their financing eligibility, ask questions to auto loans experts, and do it all anonymously from the privacy of their phone or computer using Messenger. Once pre-qualified, vehicle shoppers will have access to the full gamut of auto financing services of Need A Car Canada’s dealer networkCar Dealerships who will embrace this new credit application process will provide their special finance department with an unfair advantage over their competitors.Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website mentioned above, as well as at https://www.caarsmart.com/



