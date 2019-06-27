City Wide Chiropractic Explains the Importance of Seeing a Chiropractor after a Car Accident

City Wide Chiropractic

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most notable auto injury chiropractic clinics in Houston, City Wide Chiropractic has plenty of sound advice to offer anyone who’s been involved in a car accident – notably, to see a chiropractor as soon as possible. The Houston-based clinic has worked with thousands of patients over the last 30 years, a large percentage of whom have been involved in an automobile accident. According to the clinic’s founder Joe Dana, failure to get help immediately can result in lingering health problems as well as a loss of potential monetary compensation.

“The medical bills resulting from a car accident can be huge,” says Dana. “It’s so important to get an evaluation as soon as you can, because not all injuries are immediately apparent after an accident.”

Dana suggests seeing a car injury chiropractor within the first 72 hours, even if the injuries seem insignificant.

“We’ve seen it happen to so many patients of ours,” Dana continues. “People ignore their symptoms, thinking they will go away on their own. But believe me, the smallest injury can become incredibly severe, to the extent of ending up as a lifelong disability.”

The doctors at City Wide Chiropractic routinely conduct a full physical examination. This will help detect any complications such as back and neck injuries, head injuries, soft tissue injuries, and more. An individual treatment plan will be developed, and referrals to appropriate medical specialists made as required. Also, complete documentation of the extent of injuries and treatment will be conducted, which is an important step for insurance claims.

“Don’t put yourself at risk, either physically or financially,” Dana concludes. “You need immediate and personalized attention, and that’s exactly what we’re here for.”

About City Wide Chiropractic

Located at 6065 Hillcroft St, Suite 508, in Houston, City Wide specializes in car accident injuries. Offering chiropractic adjustments, heat and cold therapy, active release massage, local and steroid injections and a great deal more, the clinic is committed to delivering treatment with compassion and care.

For more information about City Wide Chiropractic, visit the website at https://www.citywideinjury.com/





