Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you look up tenacity in a dictionary, you might see Christine Rose’s portrait there, because she rose above a difficult childhood to establish a career in business, and later on, a very successful coaching practice. She is today an official member of the Forbes Coaches’ Council, an ICF Associate Certified business and executive Coach, and a Taylor Protocols Certified career coach. Beyond her coaching honors, Christine is well-regarded as a speaker and author who brings great insight, wisdom and concern to each subject. One that she is especially passionate about is women—their rights, their intellect and talents, and anything that might affect their ability to reach their fullest potential.

Christine has appeared before here on CUTV News Radio, most recently talking about her new book Life Beyond #MeToo. This forthcoming book offers conversations, tips and resources for victims and a coach’s perspective on the sexual harassment/abuse/assault topic. Plus, something we can all benefit from: a look into what it will take to transform what was (before #MeToo) into what could be.

In this next part of her series, Christine will continue to discuss her book, its powerful subject, and some of what you’ll find in its chapters. A few examples are “ the Old Normal,” the sexualization of women and girls, and the path to a safer and more equitable future—not just here in America but on a global scale.

Through her book and her strategic counsel, Christine hopes to empower as many women—and their male allies—as she can. As a coach, she does this daily. She enjoys helping clients, particularly women in business, to master certain leadership skills such as communication, influence, and executive presence. You can get more information on those components of her “mastermind class” from her website.

We wish Christine luck in her efforts to help women heal, help workplace behaviors evolve, and help her many small business clients to reach their blue sky!

CUTV News Radio will feature Christine Rose, Coach and Author in interviews Mondays at 1:00pm EDT

With both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, July 1st , 8th, 15th and 22nd.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information visit http://christinerose.coach, and to pre-order the book go to http://www.facebook.com/lifebeyondmetoo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.