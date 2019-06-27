Cleargistix Partners with WellDatabase to Leverage Well Information

Cleargistix and WellDatabase focused on enhancing the power of digital information in the field

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellDatabase, a leading provider of oil and gas information in the United States and Canada, today announced a partnership with Cleargistix, a premier provider of digital field ticketing solutions for the oilfield. The partnership will focus on assisting oilfield service companies to leverage the power of data to manage and grow their businesses.Cleargistix allows oilfield companies to digitally capture and manage a wide variety of billing, operations, payroll, safety, inspection and other information in an easy to use, cloud-based application. Combining this capability with WellDatabase’s powerful well information will allow oilfield service companies to more efficiently utilize Cleargistix’s digital field ticketing solution and be able to access additional information in the field.“We have looked at a number of well databases and we like WellDatabase’s comprehensive, easy-to-use solution,” said Steven Toups, Cleargistix President and CEO. “We look forward to enhancing the user experience in Cleargistix by employing the power of up-to-date well information from WellDatabase throughout our application to put the right information in the hands of the right people at the right time. In this time of heightened competition in the oilfield, the power of information is the power to win.”“Our goal at WellDatabase has always been to usher in a new era of technology for oil & gas. The Cleargistix platform aligns perfectly with that vision,” said John Ferrell, WellDatabase Co-Founder and CEO. “This is an ideal partnership will instantly increase value for all Cleargistix users. Access to quality data has become crucial in our industry. We couldn’t be happier to work with the Cleargistix team to help provide that access.”###About WellDatabaseHeadquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, WellDatabase aims to usher in a new era of technology for oil & gas. By utilizing modern technologies and automation, WellDatabase revolutionizes the process of pulling, cleansing, and normalizing oil & gas data. The WellDatabase platform brings unparalleled visualization and analytic tools never before experienced in the industry. Our customers get better access to data and better analytic tools, all at a better price.For more information, visit www.welldatabase.com or email sales@welldatabase.comMedia contact:John Ferrelljferrell@welldatabase.com832-698-9355About Cleargistix, LLCLocated in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Company’s Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.Media contact:Steven Toupssteven.toups@cleargistix.com985-206-9544



