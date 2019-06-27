Sunshine FPC To Inaugurate Ship & Shore Environmental Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer and New W&H Press

Sunshine FPC will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on June 27th.

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental Inc. (SSE), an environmental products and services company specializing in air pollution solutions, announced that its customer, Sunshine FPC, Inc. will inaugurate their Ship & Shore Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) as well as their new W&H Press at a private Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Sunshine FPC's facility Montebello, CA. The event will be attended by several dignitaries from California and industry executives. Select media are welcome to attend for a tour.

"We are excited to celebrate such a significant event for our flexible packaging facility with our strategic partners. It is a special day and a wonderful moment for all of us. The ceremony represents a lot of hard work from everyone on our staff who work hard to thrive as a leading manufacturer in California. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ship & Shore Environmental, W&H, and everyone that has supported us and joined in on the celebration," said James Chuang, President of Sunshine FPC.

As the market for flexible packaging solutions continues to boom, it is important for companies in this industry to develop a competitive advantage. Sunshine FPC, Inc. has differentiated themselves with exceptional product offerings while implementing sustainable best practices with the help of strategic relations and innovations within the flexible packaging industry.

"This ribbon cutting ceremony marks Sunshine FPC's third central impression press from W&H. We are delighted by the beautiful and high-quality print jobs Sunshine is producing on our presses and also that their outstanding work has been recognized internationally with multiple awards in the package printing industry," said Andrew Wheeler, President of W&H.

"As a valued Ship & Shore client, we are pleased to see Sunshine FPC, Inc. amplify their production with the addition of their new W&H press. To accommodate for this process expansion, we recently modified their RTO to allow for a capacity increase while maintaining stringent air quality compliance. We have worked closely with the W&H technical team to make this a smooth transition," said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

The recently expanded Ship & Shore RTO at the Montebello site is designed to destroy 98%+ of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) present in the exhaust from the printing presses generated during the company's 24/7 operations. The Sunshine FPC RTO also has a thermal efficiency rate of 95%, essentially allowing it to operate with minimal gas consumption and operating costs.

Ship & Shore Environmental is a leading provider of pollution abatement equipment and plant optimization services to flexible packaging and printing companies around the world, helping reduce emissions through innovative technology, energy-efficient equipment, and experienced process engineers.

About Sunshine FPC:

Sunshine FPC is an award -winning company that has serviced the premium flexible packaging industry for over 25 years. Environmentally conscious, the brand enhancer offers compostable and recyclable green packaging. Sunshine is recognized for its innovation and premiere quality in flexible packaging and various other packaging markets. Being vertically integrated offers the clientele convenience and brand owners confidence that Sunshine will enhance the value of their brand. For more information, visit http://www.sunshinefpc.com.

About Windmöller & Hölscher:

Windmöller & Hölscher is a world-leading manufacturer of machinery for the production and converting of flexible packaging. The product portfolio includes film extrusion lines, printing presses and converting machines. A global company, W&H offers its clients everything from a single source, from expert consulting and engineering to the delivery and service of high-quality machines and complete packaging production lines. The company employs approximately 3,200 employees who strive to create optimal solutions for flexible packaging producers - bringing the corporate philosophy "Passion for Innovation" to life. Machinery from W&H is in use in over 130 countries and by more than 5,000 customers. For more information visit https://www.whcorp.com/us/

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.is a Long Beach, Calif.-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major global manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.



