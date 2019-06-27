State of Customer Success 2019 – Regalix releases new research report

State of Customer Success 2019

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest research report titled “ State of Customer Success 2019 – Trends, Technologies and the Future. ” The report explores the best customer success practices followed across the hi-tech industry, the challenges businesses often face and the various factors companies consider while implementing customer success strategies.The primary research report captures insights directly from senior executives in the customer success domain at leading high-tech companies, revealing current trends in this space.According to the research, a majority of organizations have clearly defined customer success strategies in place to help them reduce customer churn as well as increase revenue through upsells and cross-sells. However, many customer success teams face major challenges like managing customer expectations and getting actionable insights from customer data.Additionally, Regalix’s survey found that most companies use live demonstrations and training documents as their go-to content assets while onboarding customers. As for measuring the overall performance of customer success programs, the key metrics used are renewals, customer churn rate and Net Promoter Score (NPS).“While customer success has its roots in the SaaS world, it is widely adopted across industries today. Studies show that organizations with a dedicated customer success team have at least a 10% boost in retention than those without. It’s no surprise, then, that an increasing number of businesses are investing in customer success,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



