Linx Vapor Introduces New Linx Eden Dual Use Vaporizer - The Best Convection Vaporizer for under $100

The New Linx Eden Dual Use Vaporizer Linx: pioneers on the forefront of health consciousness

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation and health-centric premium vaporizer company Linx Vapor is proud to announce a powerful budget convection vaporizer, the Linx Eden, for $99.99.

Inspired by a minimalistic design, the Eden is stripped down to only the essentials, flavor and vapor. The device is packed with the latest technologies to optimize flavor delivery, including a true 100% convection heating system, pure quartz chamber, and dual use capabilities - allowing simultaneous use of both dry herb and concentrates with the included “Lava Plate” concentrate pads. The Linx Eden can truly unlock the flavor of the herb.

Linx has always been pioneers on the forefront of health consciousness and strives to minimize the use of plastics in its entire product line. The Eden is no exception. It uses air instead of silica gel to insulate heat production. Furthermore, Linx has completely removed the plastic insulation section in the chamber itself. Such design is so unique and novel that it separates Linx from the mainstream vaporizers.

As the newest dry herb vaporizer from Linx Vapor, the Eden also features a convection heating element that helps to improve efficiency by conserving the freshness of the flower within its large chamber. Since this heating method doesn’t waste as many terpenes, the Eden is perfect for users of any skill level who value flavor and affordability.

The Eden’s long list of attributes for the price are unrivaled. Every Linx Eden features four preprogrammed temperature settings and comes complete with an interchangeable silicone sleeve, magnetic mouthpiece cap, cleaning brush, glass mouthpiece, USB charger, filter screens and medical grade stainless steel

.

Flavor, health and craftsmanship are three words that have become synonymous with the Linx Vapor name and as always, the Eden is continuing that tradition.

For more information on the Linx Eden, please visit LinxVapor.com, or follow the link: Click Here.

About Linx Vapor

Linx Vapor began making headlines within the vaporizer community back in 2016.

Now, Linx boasts an array of award-winning vaporizers. Their concentrate vaporizers include the newly launched Linx Blaze with dual atomizers, the Hypnos Zero with a ceramic plate chamber, the Linx Ares honey straw vaporizer, and the Linx Ember.

For dry herb, they began with the Linx Gaia and are now introducing the budget friendly Linx Eden.

Linx also has a small selection of oil pens that include the popular Linx Hermes 2.

Linx Vapor’s attention to detail and focus on health consciousness has landed them many top awards including “Best Vaporizer for Dry Herb and Extracts,” “Best Discrete Vaporizer” and “Most Affordable Vaporizer” by leading industry media such as Forbes, High Times, Gizmodo, Leafly and Herb.

Copyright ©2019 Linx Vapor. All rights reserved. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.



