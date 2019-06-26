Stress Relief The Modern Way: Articles That Use Humor, Connections, and Personal Reflection to Boost Your Mental Health

Supportiv, the peer support network for getting stuff off your chest anonymously, announces its latest article collection for relieving stress.

We wanted to create resources that help people see reflections of their own struggles in others - to show how helpful it is to not feel alone.” — Pouria Mojabi, Co-Founder, Supportiv

BERKELEY, CA, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the peer support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous peer support on any life struggle –from anxiety to burnout, childhood issues to daily life struggles– announces its latest article collection, sharing modern perspectives and crowdsourced tips to relieve all kinds of stress Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder, discusses a large root cause of stress: “Stress accumulates easily when we ignore parts of our lives or ourselves. Holding in emotions allows them to build on each other. So when we stop addressing personal sources of stress, we invite feelings like depression, anxiety, or burnout.”Pouria Mojabi, Co-Founder, continues: “On the other hand, when we see our struggles in a relatable, funny, or at least manageable light, we can grapple with them more effectively. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and shut down when you think your problems are unusual or unstoppable. So we wanted to create resources that help people see reflections of their own struggles in others - to show how helpful it is to not feel alone.”Whether it’s learning self-management skills to keep on top of daily life, how to connect more authentically with others, or how to use your emotions to feel better, you’ll find tools in this collection to relieve stress and feel a little better about life.Key topics covered include:- You Know You Have A Dysfunctional Family When...- The Best Tweets From #HowIFightDepression- The Ultimate Guide To Re-Parenting Yourself- Depression Memes For When You Need To Laugh- Peer Support in 2019: Your Choices- Happy Self-Parenting Day: Signs You Self-Parented and How To Celebrate- The 11 Most Honest Grief Quotes On The Internet- 30 Movies To Watch When You’re Feeling Stressed- 8 Dysfunctional Family Quotes To Ease Your Struggle- The Problem With “How Are You?”- Understanding Your Sexual and Gender Identity: A GuideFind articles to calm you down and reduce built-up stress at http://supportiv.com/stress-relief . New articles and resources added regularly.Feel less overwhelmed, and start conquering your stress, with Supportiv. Supportiv has already helped over 65,000 users feel less dejected, anxious, hopeless, and alone through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. It is available instantly, and is free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.