Thousands of Orthodox Jews to protest Wednesday Israel's detention of Jewish girls rejecting Army draft Force

Thousands of Orthodox Jews to protest Wednesday Israel's detention of Jewish girls rejecting Army draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the call of the Central Rabbinical Congress of the USA and Canada (CRC) thousands of Orthodox Jews will gather tomorrow Wednesday June 26 for a mass protest outside the Israeli Consulate at 800 Second Avenue, NYC, at 6 PM, in response to recent escalation of the drafting of girls into the Israeli army and the recent arrest of 3 women activists for providing legal advice to girls facing military draft.

Since 2013, the Israeli government has instructed its army to do everything in its power to increase the enlistment of religious Jewish girls. According to Jewish religious law, Jews may not serve in the Israeli army. For girls especially, the draft is seen as an effort to uproot the religious beliefs and lifestyle of the Jewish community.

Originally the Israeli government exempted any girl who sent in an affidavit declaring that she observed the basics of Jewish law. The army still officially exempts religious girls, but they are taking steps to draft them by finding flaws in their paperwork, or by subjecting them to harsh interrogation with the goal of claiming that they are not sufficiently religious.

The Israeli government is currently using its military as a tool to uproot religion from the Orthodox community. But even if the army was a religious environment, and even if they did not draft girls, Judaism teaches that Jews must remain in exile until the coming of the Messiah, pray for the wellbeing of their host countries and not rebel against any nation. Therefore the existence of the State of Israel and all wars it fights are forbidden.

Those who are drafted but refuse to serve due to their beliefs are treated brutally, imprisoned or subjected to other harsh penalties. Peaceful demonstrators, who protest publicly against the government’s policy, are being met with extreme force, dispersed by inhumane means, such as horse trampling, water cannons, and stun grenades, causing bodily injuries to men, women and children.

‘Chomosayich’ is a support organization for those Jewish youth of the community who wish to avoid the draft. The organization set up a watch-guard team to stand outside the IDF recruitment office to monitor and protect the religious youth who enter the building to request their exemptions from serving in the army. Their purpose is to inform young people of their legal rights and shield them from arrest and imprisonment in the event that they do not obtain an exemption. The volunteers of Chomosayich stand at their posts all year round, leaving behind their family obligations, undeterred by the fierce sun and cold rains.

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, three women volunteers of Chomosayich were handcuffed and arrested by Israeli police and interrogated as to who is sending them to stand there. After fierce protests in the streets of Jerusalem, they were released, but banned from coming near the recruitment office for fifteen days. The police seek to ban their standing there for a longer period of time, though they have violated no law.

It should be noted that the State of Israel is one of only three countries in the world with compulsory army service for girls.

Forcing Conscription of Orthodox Jews against their religious principles violates H.R.2431 — 105th Congress (1997-1998) U.S. International Religious Freedom Act of 1998,

And violates Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, passed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, which says that everyone has the rights to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

Furthermore, the current Israeli policy of oppressing peaceful protesters against conscription violates the most fundamental right accorded to each human being on the earth: the freedom of expression, the freedom of assembly and the freedom of religion.

Anti-Zionist Jews, as conscientious objectors, deserve the right to be exempt from service in the Israeli army

“These violations of Torah and oppression of its followers are only another proof that the State of Israel does not represent the Jewish religion or the Jewish people.”



