History Publishing Company to Publish Book Untangling Mueller Report:The Impeachment Quagmire

Attorney and former military intelligence officer The book that clears the air in Washington

Military Intelligence Officer Turned Attorney Focuses on Reality

Scott Barker‘s book is a unique and necessary contribution to the understanding of the political whirlwind circulating in Washington today.” — Donagh Brackn

PALISADES, NY, US, June 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- History Publishing Company will publish the much awaited book by Scott S. Barker "The Impeachment Quagmire". The sub-title "Military Intelligence Officer Turned Attorney Unravels Mueller" fully explains the depth of this analytical book. The pub date is June 30, 2019.Scott S. Barker is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and earned his Master’s Degree on a Rhodes scholarship at Oxford University in England; he subsequently served as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force. After eight years he resigned his commission and attended Harvard Law School graduating with honors. He is a Fellow in the Trial Lawyers Association of America. The author approached his study of the impeachment confusion with the disciplined mind of the intelligence officer and the focused mindset of the trial lawyer."Scott Barker‘s book is a unique and necessary contribution to the understanding of the political whirlwind circulating in Washington today regarding the political machinations being exercised as we head towards the election year,” said Publisher Donagh Bracken.“ Scott Barker brings to the reader a clarity rarely seen in the national capital. His book is hailed by renowned jurists, State officials and legal scholars”"The Impeachment Quagmire"will be available as a quality soft cover book 9781951008130 on Amazon,Bn.com and in brick and mortar book stores nationally through Ingram and electronically 9781851998052 through Amazon, Barnes and Noble,PLAYSTER, Apple, KOBO, Scribd, 24 Symbols, Overdrive and Bibliothetica It will also be available to all vendors internationally through Ingram and will be made available to special collections as a hard cover volume.Courtesy review copies will be available to bonfide members of the press.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.