Successful Grand Opening for Panacea Life Sciences’ New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Panacea Life Sciences Logo Ribbon cutting to celebrate the new Panacea Life Sciences location in Golden, Colorado. Westword Awards for Panacea Life Sciences

Colorado’s Top CBD Company Calls Golden, Colorado its New Home for Extraction and Manufacturing

Colorado is ground zero for the CBD industry, and we want to be at the forefront of extraction, product development, finished goods, and clinical studies to take a leadership position in the industry.” — Leslie Buttorff

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reminiscent of her Wheat Ridge childhood home just a few miles away, Panacea Life Sciences ’ CEO, Leslie Buttorff, brings a whole new type of business to the foothills of Golden, Colorado. A ribbon cutting commemorated the celebration of the new location on Thursday, June 21 and was followed by an exclusive tour of the new building.Panacea Life Sciences was founded in 2017 and aims to provide various scientifically-driven and medically-focused hemp CBD ) products to consumers as an alternative to pharmaceutical medications. Just as the Rocky Mountains make themselves noticed, so has Panacea. The company’s unique vertical integration format allows for the production of the highest quality of industrial hemp oil, from which their phrase “from seed to sale” comes. This isn’t just a phrase that Panacea throws around ー they mean it, as evidenced by the contents of their 48,000 square foot laboratory and manufacturing facility.The impetus for the move from Louisville, CO to Golden was in large part due to the quick growth of Panacea. With increasing demands for the production of raw materials and finished goods, the need for more space became obvious. While the building feels very much like an enormous science lab, the windows and corridors generate intrigue and excitement as viewers look upon the monstrous machines and top-notch employees who manage them. With every step of Panacea’s unique and careful extraction and production process, from bales upon bales of hemp in one wing to the final bottle filling and labeling machine in another, visitors feel as though they have just witnessed a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. “Colorado is ground zero for the CBD industry,” states Leslie Buttorff, CEO of Panacea, “and we want to be at the forefront of extraction, product development, finished goods, and clinical studies to take a leadership position in the industry.” For consumers, it is encouraging to know that everything ー from the sublingual F.A.S.T. tablets, full spectrum and THC Free soft gels, and even gummy products ー is all handled by the best of the best from start to finish. Panacea’s unparalleled manufacturing of this relatively new wave of CBD products is sure to put its name on the map; soon enough, Golden, Colorado will become a one-stop-shop for all of your beer and CBD needs.Panacea Life Sciences earned the Westword’s 2019 Reader’s Choice ‘Best of Denver’ awards for the ‘Best Hemp Company’ as well as the ‘Best CBD-Infused Product’.Founded in 2017, the Golden, Colorado-based company was created with patients’ health and well being as a priority to serve as a global platform for the reintroduction of hemp-based therapeutics into the mainstream of healthcare. Panacea is committed to the research and distribution of CBD products that are designed to safely target and treat seven major categories of medical conditions. Learn more at https://panacealife.com/ ###If you would like more information about Panacea Life Sciences and their products, please call Nick Cavarra at 303-886-5538, or email at Nick.Cavarra@panacealife.com.



