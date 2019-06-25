Gumroad expands its platform with physical fulfillment

Gumroad fulfillment

Gumroad’s super-simple eCommerce is now integrated with Acutrack to bring its customer base a technology driven fulfillment solution and publishing services

I am very excited about this integration. This is a major leap where our publishers can offer a physical fulfillment.” — Sahil Lavingia, CEO Gumroad

LIVERMORE, CA, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gumroad announced expansion of their platform to include physical fulfillment Gumroad is an e-commerce platform created to enable creators to share their works as easily as they share their ideas on social media.While Gumroad's digital downloads address a growing and vibrant market, the addition of physical products such as printed books greatly enhance the sales opportunities for Gumroad's clients. Acutrack will seamlessly integrate its physical fulfillment capacities with Gumroad's popular eCommerce platform."I am very excited about this integration. This is a major leap where our publishers can offer a physical fulfillment," says Gumroad CEO, Sahil Lavingia.Acutrack CEO, Raj Barman, adds, "If you are selling digital goods, this integration allows you to increase your revenue and enhance your brand by offering physical products. Gumroad makes it ridiculously easy for anyone to sell e-books, and now Acutrack brings technology & solutions to sell a physical book in conjunction with the e-book."About GumroadGumroad is a super-simple eCommerce platform for all sorts of creators – it has helped musicians, designers, writers, filmmakers, educators, and more earn over $200,000,000 by selling their work directly to their audiences. It's super-affordable too: taking just 3.5% + 30¢ per charge.About AcutrackAcutrack, based in Livermore, CA, is a privately-held and technology driven fulfillment company that specializes in publishing any product needed for your business. The company’s ability to produce books and media packages has created a true value to their customers for over 25 years. Acutrack maintains warehousing facilities strategically located on both U.S. coasts.For more information about this integration works. Learn more here https://help.gumroad.com/article/94-how-to-use-gumroad-and-acutrack



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.