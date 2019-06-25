Lerner and Rowe Sponsors a Free 2019 Summer Sports Pre-Screening Event for Student-Athletes in Las Vegas

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to give back once again by sponsoring another Game Saver Program of the Las Vegas Sportz Foundation (LVSF).

LAS VEGAS, NEV., UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to give back once again by sponsoring another Game Saver Program of the Las Vegas Sportz Foundation (LVSF). Their summer program provides local student-athletes ages 10 to 18 with the opportunity to get a FREE pre-participation physical evaluation and heart screening for school sports. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Space (3460 Cavaretta Ct., Las Vegas, NV 89103), located off Polaris Ave., just North of Harmon Ave. Parents are required to schedule an appointment in advance, as well as ensure their child brings an athletic packet from their school to the appointment.

Because of the advanced steps taken during these pre-participation physical exam (PPE) sports screenings, physicians are able to detect general medical or physical problems in addition to any cardiac abnormalities in young athletes. Moreover, the electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram (ECHO) results, in addition to going over a qualitative exam and review of personal and family history, make these screenings much more informative than an average physical.

“LV Sportz Foundation goes above and beyond standard testing to help ensure student-athletes receive potentially life-saving exams without causing undue financial or emotional stress on families. Their dedication to protecting our youth is just one of the reasons we continue to partner with the organization,” said attorney Kevin Rowe.

Visit lvsportz.com/screening for more details, or contact Brian Bartolome, LV Sportz Foundation (702-561-1267 or brian@lvsportz.com) for additional information.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 702-877-1500. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

