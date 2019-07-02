Barclays, Binance, Citi, Deloitte and Microsoft Return to Dublin Tech Conference
The 4th BFC EU Conference (October 7-9, Dublin) will help you to identify how emerging technologies will redefine financial services.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you interested in how disruptive technologies will impact financial services? If so, the 4th BFC EU Conference (October 7-9, Dublin) will help you to identify how emerging technologies will redefine financial services to better position you for the future. http://bit.ly/2J6UGr9
This year, BFC EU will examine a host of disruptive technologies including distributed ledgers, artificial intelligence, cloud and big data to help you determine the most suitable technologies for your business needs.
Conference highlights include:
• Explore how, what and where technologies are transforming finance, with contributions from Dash, Digital Asset, FNZ, Microsoft, Nivaura, Ripple and Tezos to keep abreast of latest technological advancements
• Overcome key challenges around regulations, standards, scalability, interoperability and infrastructure to ensure smooth progression on the road to production
• Consider how emerging technologies are disrupting trade finance, digital identity & capital markets and where current inefficiencies could benefit from the use of new tech
• Further your understanding of technological developments by joining Deloitte’s interactive breakout sessions and get to grips with the basics of coding
• Discuss the future of payments and data storage through lunch and learn workshops hosted by Citi and Barclays and see why innovation is so important to these incumbent banks
• Join us at Deloitte’s Blockchain Lab for VIP pre-conference drinks to build new partnerships and connections in the emerging tech space
At BFC EU, you’ll have the opportunity to network with 300+ senior level delegates from banking, financial services, technology companies and fintechs such as B3i, Bank of Ireland, Binance, Blockchain, ING, London Stock Exchange, Rabobank, we.trade & more.
Download the brochure now for full speaker line up, agenda, audience analysis and discounted registration rates. http://bit.ly/2J6UGr9
Best Wishes
Hannah Kitchen
Senior Project Manager | FinTech Network
t: +44 (0) 203 4098416 | e: hkitchen@fintecnet.com
Hannah Kitchen
FinTech Network
02034098416
email us here
