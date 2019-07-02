Barclays, Binance, Citi, Deloitte and Microsoft Return to Dublin Tech Conference

BFC EU Brochure Cover

The 4th BFC EU Conference (October 7-9, Dublin) will help you to identify how emerging technologies will redefine financial services.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you interested in how disruptive technologies will impact financial services? If so, the 4th BFC EU Conference (October 7-9, Dublin) will help you to identify how emerging technologies will redefine financial services to better position you for the future. http://bit.ly/2J6UGr9 This year, BFC EU will examine a host of disruptive technologies including distributed ledgers, artificial intelligence, cloud and big data to help you determine the most suitable technologies for your business needs.Conference highlights include:• Explore how, what and where technologies are transforming finance, with contributions from Dash, Digital Asset, FNZ, Microsoft, Nivaura, Ripple and Tezos to keep abreast of latest technological advancements• Overcome key challenges around regulations, standards, scalability, interoperability and infrastructure to ensure smooth progression on the road to production• Consider how emerging technologies are disrupting trade finance, digital identity & capital markets and where current inefficiencies could benefit from the use of new tech• Further your understanding of technological developments by joining Deloitte’s interactive breakout sessions and get to grips with the basics of coding• Discuss the future of payments and data storage through lunch and learn workshops hosted by Citi and Barclays and see why innovation is so important to these incumbent banks• Join us at Deloitte’s Blockchain Lab for VIP pre-conference drinks to build new partnerships and connections in the emerging tech spaceAt BFC EU, you’ll have the opportunity to network with 300+ senior level delegates from banking, financial services, technology companies and fintechs such as B3i, Bank of Ireland, Binance, Blockchain, ING, London Stock Exchange, Rabobank, we.trade & more.Download the brochure now for full speaker line up, agenda, audience analysis and discounted registration rates. http://bit.ly/2J6UGr9 Best WishesHannah KitchenSenior Project Manager | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 4098416 | e: hkitchen@fintecnet.com



