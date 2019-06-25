After the successful Offensive Security Conference Typhooncon, Beyond Security is Geared up for the next one in 2020.

Beyond Security Logo

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management had recently hosted the first ever all offensive security conference in Seoul, South Korea this June and it had been a tremendous success.

With one hundred percent attendance, this event focused on highly technical offensive security topics such as vulnerability discovery, advanced exploitation techniques and reverse engineering that included an impressive line of keynote speakers as well as training workshops.

” It goes without saying that a conference is only as great as its audience. We had a total of 100 attendees, which meant we were completely sold out. This incredible participation showed great support from both the local and international security communities” said Noam Rathaus, Co-Founder and CTO of Beyond Security. “We are gearing up for an even bigger event in June 2020 following the success of this year’s Typhooncon” he also added.

In addition, a 0-day vulnerability was disclosed during the conference, allowing attacking iPhones via a previously undisclosed attacks and gaining full access to an iPhone remotely. Formerly known as Hack2Win Extreme, Beyond Security’s popular hacking competition had also taken place with a new name: TyphoonPwn. Winners of the competition were awarded cash prizes along with the recognition within the security arena.

“We had the privilege to have three very talented finalists in our TyphoonPwn contest - with one taking home a prize of $60,000, while the remaining two will take aim at winning additional prizes in the upcoming days through our SSD Secure Disclosure program” said Aviram Jenik, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Security. “We designed the competition to help improve the security landscape of software and devices, while responsibly disclosing vulnerabilities to the vendors. This makes it a unique opportunity for participants worldwide to share their knowledge and get noticed” he stated.

For more information on SSD Secure Disclosure program, please visit https://ssd-disclosure.com

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. Its testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying, tracking, security flaws such as security vulnerabilities, compliance issues in the source code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in San Jose, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/



