RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. - BOOK NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

SIMPLE SOLUTIONS TO COMPLEX PROBLEMS, A BUSINESS PLAN FOR CONGRESS AND VOTERS

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The publisher is proud to announce the release of RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, Inc. as an eBook on Amazon. A link is below.The book is designed as a one-sitting read of pertinent information for the upcoming elections.Both young and new voters, as well as seniors, will find the easily comprehensible explanations from the book's Table of Contents, such as, Increasing Revenues through a National Defense Contribution; Adjustment of the Social Security Cap; Controlling the Military-Industrial Complex costs; Improving the National Management by Increasing the Size of Congress and other "SIMPLE SOLUTIONS TO COMPLEX PROBLEMS".Restructure America, Inc. shows that government is a business of the people, so it is in the form of a Business Plan.Readers, especially the younger techy generation, will be fascinated by the BRICS association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, an association which is rapidly moving toward domination of world manufacturing. For example, the BRICS countries already dwarf the USA in terms of Internet Users. The quantum jump that South Korea has made in the last 3 decades to become a world economic power is also unrecognized by most Americans.Healthcare in the USA is now far behind most of the industrialized world, Americans spend twice as much as any other country on Healthcare and the USA ranks only #51 in longevity.Seniors, especially, need to know how their healthcare and pensions can be easily improved and younger people can learn about relief from student debt and employment opportunities.RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. BY CHARLES WYLIE KELLY will enlighten virtually all Americans, including Congresspeople.The link to Amazon is: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/BO7TH7M9TP?ref=aw_sitb_digital-text



