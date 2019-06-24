Oaks Labs Introducing Oaks Smart Lock at NAA / Apartmentalize Show in Denver

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oaks Labs invites you to join them at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize show in Denver, June 26-28. Look for them at Booth #943, where they will be accepting pre-orders for their brand new Oaks Smart Lock.

Initially introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, the new Oaks Smart Lock is truly one of a kind and an industry leader. With the new Oaks Smart Lock, Oaks Lab aims to provide choosy consumers with enterprise-grade technology in the comfort of their own home. What’s more, the new Oaks Smart Lock is not only one of the most secure deadbolts available on the market today, it is also the slimmest smart lock in the world with BLE, App, NFC, and FOB functionality.

“Our open API was built to provide service companies and IoT device manufacturers a robust platform and toolset without worrying about ‘walled gardens’ that are typically prevalent in the smart home space,” shares CTO, Clark Li.

“We are looking to power the real estate industry with our brand new Oaks Smart Lock,” explains Merrick Lackner, CEO and Co-Founder. “Our primary market at NAA are those multi-family residential properties that are managed by property managers. Our secondary market is vacation rental owners and also single-family homeowners who are interested in the best technology available,” he continues.

The Oaks Smart Lock boasts a number of proprietary details and features, including:

Deadbolt smart lock and powered by Bluetooth technology

Works offline with a WiFi bridge and can remotely control the lock

Digital access via electronic key code, FOB / IC Card and App

Can be used for Lever and Mortise lock models

Extended battery life up to a year, supported by 4 AA batteries

Auto-lock sensor

Cloud-enabled activity logs and notifications

“We introduced the brand new Oaks Smart Lock at CES this past January and generated real, organic interest for our product,” says Lackner. “We will be delivering the first 500 pre-orders this September and are now accepting pre-orders from the public, at substantial savings from the retail cost.”

To learn more about Oaks Labs and the Oaks Smart Lock, or for some behind the scenes insights, follow along on social media (@livewithoaks across all channels). You can also learn more on the company’s website, welcomeoaks.com. Oaks Smart Lock can currently be pre-ordered through the Oaks website. Pre-orders are now being accepted at the discounted rate of $150.

About Oaks Labs

Unlike other IoT providers, Oaks Labs aims to provide hub-less constantly connected IoT technologies with a flexible Open API to consumers and developers. With the new Oaks Smart Lock, the goal is to provide Oaks Labs’ enterprise-grade technology to consumers who are tired of “walled garden” IoT ecosystems and hub-based smart homes. In addition to being one of the most secure deadbolt locks on the market (with Grade 2 security and no keyhole to prevent picking or bumping), the new Oaks Smart Lock is the slimmest smart lock in the world with BLE, App, NFC, and FOB functionality.



