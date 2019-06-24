PCX, Inc. announces NEW BRANDING: Superheroes of Quality & Supply

We are PROUD to present our new BRANDING SUPERHEROES OF QUALITY & SUPPLY

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCX, Inc. is proud to unveil its new branding concept called the Superheroes of Quality & Supply (pictured above). The imagery was inspired by many team conversations concerning the core values and principles of the company. The genesis of the high-fiving superheroes literally occurred spontaneously during one of these many conversations. These Superheroes capture the intent of PCX, Inc.’s value proposition to its clients, suppliers and team members: The mission is to always provide exemplary quality and supply globally in a superb manner. The Superheroes were unveiled just recently in the form of an 8 by 8-foot monument sign as a fun testament to that idea.

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “most people love the idea of superheroes and super powers.” Gilles further expressed, “there is a reason why superhero movies are multibillion dollar blockbusters, so what better, more culturally relevant way to distill our intent in a fun and engaging way?”

Tammy Fortune, Marketing Manager stated “I’m incredibly proud of our new branding efforts. The concept of our Superheroes of Quality & Supply is the absolute epitome of what we all strive to be and provide at PCX for our customers and suppliers.”

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Commercial and military markets who is also a member of the Electronic Components Industry

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Program http://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



