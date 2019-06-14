PCX, Inc. ANNOUNCES KEY NEW HIRE in OEM SALES DIVISION

Superheroes of Quality & Supply

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the hire of a new Sr. OEM Account Manager Todd Vogel. Todd comes to PCX, Inc. with 20 years of experience in electronics distribution, working with manufacturing customers to identify their electronics requirements and providing solutions to meet their needs. Vogel was responsible for all business development and account management for a globally diverse customer base selling to over 50 locations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. He shares his favorite work related quote by Harry S. Truman, “I come to the office each morning, and stay for long hours doing what has to be done to the best of my ability. And when you’ve done the best you can, you can’t do any better.”

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “Todd’s extensive industry experience will prove to be important as he works to open new accounts and work to grow existing ones for the company. We are looking forward to his positive impact.”

Sara Burrell, VP of Sales further stated, “With Todd’s 20 years in the industry I have no doubt that he will do great at PCX, and our customers will benefit greatly from his vast knowledge.”

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Commercial and military markets who is also a member of the Electronic Components Industry

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Programhttp://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



