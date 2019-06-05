PCX, Inc. Announces Key New Hire in OEM/CEM SALES DIVISION

Superheroes of Quality & Supply

PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the hire of a new OEM/CEM Account Manager Michelle Delao Jimenez. Michelle was born and raised in Long Beach, CA and studied Business at Long Beach City College. Her extensive sales career started in the OEM industry and transitioned into the Real Estate market while raising her family. Jimenez has now pivoted back to her main interest within the Electronics industry as the newest OEM/CEM account manager for PCX, Inc. She is quoted saying "I have always been drawn to the Electronics industry and I look forward to starting my new career in which I believe I will grow and prosper at PCX, Inc.

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “we are looking forward to Michelle’s contribution to the success of the organization. Her energy, smarts, and drive are sure to create great client experiences.”

“Having her previous experience in this industry as well as her decade of experience in the Real Estate market can only help her launch into this new chapter of her career. I look forward to seeing Michelle’s success” said Sara Burrell, VP of Sales.

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Programhttp://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



