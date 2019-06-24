Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $4 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Airports in Kentucky

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Kentucky will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Grant awards include:

Cynthiana-Harrison CountyAirport in Cynthiana, KY, $60,000 grant funds will be used to remove obstructions.

Big Sandy Regional Airport in Debord, KY, $69,000 grant funds will be used to conduct and environmental study.

Addington Field in Elizabethtown, KY, $130,000 grant funds will be used to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system.

Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan, KY, $135,000 grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Ohio County Airport in Hartford, KY, $168,000 grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Wendell H Ford Airport in Hazard, KY, $180,000 grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Hancock County-Ron Lewis Field in Lewisport, KY, $2 million grant funds will be used to extend the airports runway.

Marion-Crittenden County Airport in Marion, KY, $270,000 grant funds will be used to construct a building.

Morehead-Rowan County / Clyde A. Thomas Regional Airport in Morehead, KY, $80,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway.

Mount Sterling Montgomery County Airport in Mount Sterling, KY, $400,000 grant funds will be used to construct a runway.

Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field in Springfield, KY, $60,000 grant funds will be used to conduct an environmental study.

West Liberty Airport in West Liberty, KY, $447,000 grant funds will be used to construct a building.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



