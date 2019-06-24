TrenData 4.0 Unlocks Powerful New Capabilities for People Analytics

TrenData AI-Driven People Analytics v4

Company to showcase expanded offering at Las Vegas SHRM Conference

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrenData , a leading global provider of AI-Driven People Analytics solutions, announced today the release of version 4.0 of its enterprise edition software, available immediately. TrenData will showcase this latest offering at the 2019 SHRM Conference in Las Vegas in September.The latest version of TrenData’s award-winning people analytics software boasts a new and enhanced user interface with numerous new features, including:- Voice navigation with a visual assistant- Expanded chart types- Side-by-side employee comparisons- Real-time data feeds- Out-of-the box predictive turnover models“This latest version of the TrenData people analytics software is a real game-changer,” said Tom McKeown, CEO of TrenData. “We look forward to sharing it with our clients and potential clients, starting with the great people of SHRM.”Version 4.0 also provides upgraded capabilities to the company’s scalable, Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform. This technology, which drives the solution’s predictive analytics and natural language processing (NLP), can now be voice operated, making it even more attractive to executives looking for instant insights on people and business operations.The addition of real-time data feeds further enhances TrenData’s Intelligent Data Gathering (IDG) technology to enable more proactive workforce planning, a critical capability in a tight labor market. Each enhancement to the TrenData solution is designed to facilitate faster, easier, and smarter insights for planning.TrenData’s solution revolutionizes not only HR functions, but also c-level decision making with unprecedented, powerful insights for decision makers across the organization in a user-friendly, intuitive interface.Set up a demonstration of TrenData 4.0 for your organization today by contacting sales@trendata.com or by visiting https://www.trendata.com/solution/ About TrenDataBased in Dallas, Texas, TrenData is a cloud-based platform company providing people analytics to address critical business needs. Co-founders Tom McKeown and Mark Hamdan have over 30 years in the HR space.



