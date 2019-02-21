TrenData Signs Strategic Partnership with Impact Workforce Technology (IWT)

Company adds leading vendor management software system to expanding partner network

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrenData, a leading global provider of AI-driven people-analytics solutions, recently signed a strategic partnership with Impact Workforce Technology (IWT) , a prominent vendor management software system for enterprise and staffing organizations.Through the partnership, IWT will embed TrenData’s advanced AI-powered analytics into its Clarity VMS solution, providing clients with better insight into their ongoing contingent workforce, large volume clients, and managed service offerings. This recent partnership is one of several in TrenData’s expanding partner network, which also includes ADP and Deltek.“What our clients want is a simple, scalable, smart technology that they can realistically grow into,” said Don King, CEO of Impact. “The TrenData analytics solution aligns perfectly in helping address that need while complementing our overall direction for Clarity.”Driven by a natural language interface, TrenData’s offering is cloud-based, scalable, and can easily be imbedded into third-party offerings. TrenData’s software solution equips human resource and business leaders with the ability to harness external big data sources, including SAP, Oracle, and Workday, along with internal systems to deliver actionable workforce insights. In addition, TrenData uses a high-powered artificial intelligence engine to generate predictive analytics.“TrenData is focused to remain on the cutting-edge of AI-powered analytics by anticipating future technology and industry needs,” said co-founder and CEO Tom McKeown. He added, “As part of that pursuit, TrenData continues to develop strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Impact.”See a full list of TrenData’s partnerships at https://www.trendata.com/partners About TrenDataBased in Dallas, Texas, TrenData is a cloud-based platform company providing people analytics to address critical business needs. Co-founders Tom McKeown and Mark Hamdan have over 30 years in the HR space.About ImpactBased in Atlanta, Georgia, Impact Workforce Technology provides cloud-based solutions focused on developing and supporting human resource technology.Connect with TrenData:Twitter at https://twitter.com/trendatainc LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/17981400/ Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TrenDataInc/ YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqn0vjp0YmjPHvgiGxewM6w



