TrenData, Engage Talent Partner to Launch Intelligent Employee Retention Platform

Join forces to introduce the first-ever 360-degree attrition analytics and prediction platform

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrenData , a leading global provider of AI-driven people-analytics solutions, and ENGAGE Talent , which offers a prominent AI-powered talent targeting and engagement platform, are partnering to provide a ground-breaking 360-degree attrition analytics and prediction platform that combines internal data analytics with external market effects.The integrated platform offers business leaders actionable insights immediately, achieving the best “time to predictive value” of any talent intelligence AI engine available on the market today.Obtaining accurate insights is often difficult as data sources and model reliability vary greatly, which can drive decision makers to the wrong conclusions, potentially causing ethical issues, privacy issues, degraded manager-employee relationships, self-fulfilling predictions, or increased attrition.“Internal data alone isn’t sufficient to understand market forces, competitive pressure, industry trends, and role alignment, which all factor into attrition,” said ENGAGE Talent CEO Joseph Hanna. He added, “Our joint offering with TrenData will provide clients with a robust view of all the factors that affect attrition and help employers make better-informed decisions that influence their workforce in a single, comprehensive platform.”Attrition is costly for any organization, in both cost and time to replace and retrain employees; indirectly, it also costs in the decreased employee engagement levels often found in organizations with high churn.“Retention analytics can provide data-driven insights pivotal for reducing turnover costs and enhancing an organization’s competitive edge in today’s talent landscape,” said TrenData co-founder and CEO Tom McKeown. He continued, “Business leaders across organizations can utilize this first-of-its-kind solution to better understand and manage attrition in a more seamless way.”TrenData’s cloud-based, scalable software solution leverages a high-powered artificial intelligence engine to generate predictive analytics and deliver insights for HR decision makers across dispersed datasets. The solution harnesses external big data sources and internal systems into a single location. Using the software’s natural language interface, business leaders can predict workforce outcomes, examine trends among key groups, and benchmark internal retention indicators against standards set by the industry or key competitors, ultimately better equipping their organization to recruit and then retain top talent.The companies will be doing a joint webinar to debut the new solution in the coming months if you would like to learn more contact info@trendata.com.About TrenDataBased in Dallas, Texas, TrenData is a cloud-based platform company providing people analytics to address critical business needs. Co-founders Tom McKeown and Mark Hamdan have over 30 years in the HR space.



