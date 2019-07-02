Colorado Bar Association Partners With SimpleLaw

SimpleLaw Added As Member Perk

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Bar Association has selected SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software solution that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, as a benefit for its member attorneys. The addition of SimpleLaw helps Colorado attorneys increase their efficiency and grow their practice.The Colorado Bar Association is committed to continuous education and awareness of current trends in the legal profession. Their work, research and advocacy enable CBA members to embrace emerging trends in law. As a result, CBA members enjoy benefits that help keep them up-to-date on matters of law, including legal technology.“Technology is rapidly transforming the delivery of legal services. In fact, recent analysis underscores the positive impact technology can have on the profitability and efficiency of law firms in the coming years,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “SimpleLaw is excited to connect with Colorado attorneys to help them adopt and utilize software to transform the delivery of legal services and take proactive steps to ensure their future productivity.”SimpleLaw was founded in 2014, created by attorneys for attorneys and their clients. The cloud-based platform goes beyond basic functionality, becoming an online meeting place for potential clients, attorneys, and paralegals.To find out how SimpleLaw can deliver greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at https://www.simplelaw.com/ . To book a meeting to see the platform or review enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facabook.com and Follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com Media Contact:Dorothy Radke630.796.0690



