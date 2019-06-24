Nuheara Updates NHS Status for Scotland and Northern Ireland

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuheara (ASX: NUH), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are accessible and affordable, today announced that its IQbuds BOOSTTM has successfully been placed on the NHS Scotland hearing contract under the Hearables category, Lot 5 – Hearable and Wearable.



/EIN News/ -- Under the NHS Scotland Framework, the Hearables category is defined as follows: devices that are primarily intended to allow streaming of media to the device but that also offer a hearing enhancing function not dissimilar to a hearing aid.

IQbuds BOOST are immediately available under the framework and will be supplied and supported under the contract via Nuheara’s UK distributor Puretone.

There are 14 NHS Health Boards within NHS Scotland, which also incorporates the Healthcare Trusts with NHS Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the NHS developments Nuheara CEO Justin Miller said, "We are delighted that, with immediate effect, we can begin supplying the NHS in Scotland and Northern Ireland with IQbuds BOOST. We take great confidence that health agencies such as NHS Scotland see a growing need to now separately categorize hearable products within their hearing programs. This is leading to a change in the status quo and influence of the current hearing device industry. More importantly, it is a major boost to the market, making more functional, affordable and accessible hearable products available to thousands of users who need them."

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a leading smart-hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has offices in New York and Glasgow. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

Contact

Maura Yepez

nuheara@firebrand.marketing

415.848.9175



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.