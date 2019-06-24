5 SATURDAYS 2019 SUMMER STEAM WORKSHOPS COMES TO TUCSON AZ STUDENTS LEARN AGILE, TECHNOLOGY, & LEAN BUSINESS STARTUP

5 Saturdays - Opening a door to a future in technology and business

Students from Tucson, Sahuaro, University, and Catalina Foothill High Schools attended the 5 Saturdays STEAM program at the University of Arizona

I did not want to participate originally because I thought this program would be like school. But it wasn't! It was fun AND I learned A LOT.” — 5 Saturdays STEAM Program Student

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-two Students from Tucson, Sahuaro, University, and Catalina Foothill High Schools recently started the 5 Saturdays STEAM summer workshop, which introduced them to Agile practices, lean business startup, and technology, including skills to develop WordPress websites. This is the first year the 5 Saturdays STEAM program is being held in the city of Tucson AZ. Six industry professionals and two teachers from Sahuaro high school served as Learning Facilitators and mentors to the attending students.“We are committed to sharing Agile and Scrum life practices, as well as technology and business skills with students. The 5 Saturdays leadership wants students to build personal confidence and succeed, so we focus on having students discover and use their individual power and leadership skills. It is exciting to see students take ownership of lifelong learning”, said Dr. Dave Cornelius, founder of the 5 Saturdays STEAM program.The 5 Saturdays STEAM program offers scholarships to students accepted into a college to study in a STEAM field. Students must attend the 5 Saturdays STEAM program one year as a student and one year as a Learning Facilitator to be eligible for the scholarship drawing.“I am extremely excited to have so many Sahuaro high students attend the program to learn STEAM-based skills that are not only vital in the IT and business industries but can be extended to virtually any 21st century career. These skills will contribute to the students becoming college- and career-ready upon graduation” said Dr. Charles Collingwood, Math Dept. Chair at Sahuaro High.“It is a great responsibility and opportunity to give back to our future leaders in the community by sharing our industry experiences and knowledge” said Bernadine Cannon, owner of Bernadine Cannon Consulting.Michael Tucker, founder of Tucker Strategic Marketing and Consulting is one of these facilitators. He states that "opening the door to STEAM and meaningful entrepreneurship creates unimaginable possibilities for young people."About 5 SaturdaysStarted in 2013, Costa Mesa- and Tucson-based 5 Saturdays focus on opening the door for underserved students to a career in information technology and business. Students learn in a collaborative and project-based environment and are exposed to concepts such as Kanban and user stories that they can use right away to tackle homework or community service activities, and in the future as they move on to college and a career. Knowledge sharing is done by industry professionals, coaches, and trainers, who donate their time and serve as learning facilitators and mentors. visit www.5Saturdays.org ###



