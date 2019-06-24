EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ATTEND 5 SATURDAYS 2019 AGILE, TECHNOLOGY, & LEAN BUSINESS STARTUP SUMMER WORKSHOPS

5 Saturdays - Opening a door to a future in technology and business

I did not want to participate originally because I thought this program would be like school. But it wasn't! It was fun AND I learned A LOT.” — 5 Saturdays Student

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from Early College High School recently started the 5 Saturdays STEAM summer workshop, which introduced them to Agile practices, lean business startup, and technology, including skills to develop WordPress websites. This is the fourth year that students from Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s Early College High School (ECHS) participated in the program. As part of the summer workshop, students learned about innovation, as well as job readiness, resume writing, and effective communication / interviewing skills. Twenty ECHS students registered and are actively participating in the workshops with 20 industry professionals serving as Learning Facilitators and mentors. Six ECHS students will now serve as Learning Facilitators to gain valuable leadership skills.Dr. David Martinez, principal at Early College High School, said the innovative 5 Saturdays program is invaluable for students. “We at Early College High School are very much excited to once again be hosting the 5 Saturdays Summer Program. The 5 Saturdays Summer Program is unique with providing students to learn STEAM-based skills that are not only vital in the IT and business industries but can be extended to virtually any 21st century career our young people wish to pursue. It is our job as a high school to have our student’s college- and career-ready upon graduation. The wealth of knowledge shared by the professionals who serve as the program learning facilitators is invaluable by allowing our students to see first-hand a variety of career-building skills they need to be impactful contributors in a global society. The activities, exercises and projects that are completed in the program enrich the Four Essential Cs we are striving our students to develop towards becoming college- and career ready: Collaboration, Creativity, Critical Thinking and Communication.”“We are delighted to launch our fourth summer workshop with students from Early College High School. Dr. Dave Martinez is a wonderful partner, and we appreciate working collaboratively with him and the students to achieve the best possible results,” said Dr. Dave Cornelius, founder of 5 Saturdays.We are committed to sharing Agile and Scrum life practices, as well as technology and business skills with students. The 5 Saturdays leadership wants students to build personal confidence and succeed, so we focus on having students discover and use their individual power and leadership skills. It is exciting to see students take ownership of lifelong learning.This is the third year that scholarships were offered to students attending the 5 Saturdays STEAM program workshops. Students must attend one year as a student and one year as a Learning Facilitator to be eligible for the scholarship drawing. Two students from ECHS were the 2019 recipients.About 5 SaturdaysStarted in 2013, Costa Mesa- and Tucson-based 5 Saturdays focus on opening the door for underserved students to a career in information technology and business. Students learn in a collaborative and project-based environment and are exposed to concepts such as Kanban and user stories that they can use right away to tackle homework or community service activities, and in the future as they move on to college and a career. Knowledge sharing is done by industry professionals, coaches, and trainers, who donate their time and serve as learning facilitators and mentors. For more information, visit www.5Saturdays.org ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.