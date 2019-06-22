Elemental LED Partners with Point Source Group

Diode LED Brand Now Represented by Upstate New York Sales Agency

RENO, NEVADA, USA, June 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today a partnership with Point Source Group to represent the Diode LED brand in upstate New York. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for all types of applications.

Point Source Group is a leading lighting representative based in Rochester, New York. By offering everything from quoting and design assistance to project and order management, they stand out as a true, full-service agency in a demanding area.

“Teaming up with Point Source Group means that Diode LED products are backed by an established, full-service agency,” said April Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience of Elemental LED. “We are proud to have this dedicated team of lighting and lighting controls professionals representing our company.”

About Point Source Group:

Point Source Group is a full-service lighting manufacturer's representative, offering design & application assistance, job quotation, project management & order service.

They are a resourceful team backed up by products from the finest lighting manufacturers available to bring complete solutions to ambitious projects.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



