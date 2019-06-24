Swan Island Networks Sponsors Texas Readiness for Resilience Workshops

Preparedness done well can save lives, property, and operational continuity for all types of organizations;” — Pete O'Dell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , creators of the TX360 real-time situational awareness platform deployed on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, will sponsor the Texas Hurricane Resilience workshops in Houston and Port Aransas the week of July 8.The workshops are being conducted by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and other partners, including the Smart Cities Council, the National Association of State Energy Officials, and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy.“Preparedness done well can save lives, property, and operational continuity for all types of organizations;” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “The workshops are aimed at increasing overall resilience, which can help with multiple types of emergency events. Situational awareness of possible threats and disruptions can give you more time to prepare, prevent and mitigate.“ TX360 is a real-time situational awareness platform that is cloud-based, easy to deploy and use, and allows a great deal of redundancy through its distributed access. The platform has integration capability with a wide range of other continuity and emergency response tools.“The NYC Metropolitan Resilience Network has over 1,200 credentialed users from 400+ organizations;” said Bill Raisch, Executive Director of INTERCEP/NYU. “TX360’s unique ability to add new intelligence sources has greatly streamlined the delivery of our regional situational awareness picture.”The Texas Readiness for Resilience workshops on July 9 in Houston and July 11 in Port Aransas will bring community leaders, stakeholders and technology partners together to discuss post-Harvey regional initiatives, public-private partnerships, and funding opportunities towards building a more resilient future.About Swan Island NetworksSwan Island Networks, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed innovative software platforms that deliver trusted situational awareness and threat intelligence services. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.



