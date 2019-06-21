Different from MEGVII and SenseTime, WIMI Hologram AR Is More Focused on Visual AI Holographic Advertising

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence has recently become the focus of the public after three ups and downs. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, computing vision has become a hot area for investment, which can be seen from the recent single amount of financing of SenseTime and MEGVII. According to the latest estimates by market research firm Technavio, the global face recognition market is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2021, much higher than the $2.3 billion in 2016.WIMI Hologram AR, MEGVII and SenseTime are representative companies in the filed of visual recognition emerging in the wave of artificial intelligence. The battle for unlocking mobile phone by face recognition has begun. More market competition has also occurred among YITU, CLOUDWALK and even the giant Baidu that belong to the artificial intelligence.Artificial intelligence technology has been a hot area for entrepreneurship from 2015 to the second half of the last year, but the commercialization in the last link has been a problem. After face recognition was combined with mobile phone, the third biggest industry in China, the original ceiling of the business space was suddenly raised, and the start-up companies did not want to give up the opportunity. The same competition has continued to take place. WIMI Hologram AR, SenseTime, MEGVII and other companies have laid out in the field of security and protection, Internet finance, virtual community, etc. In 2019, they are destined to become more busy, and the commercialized hand-to-hand battle of visual recognition has started.SenseTime is a technology company focused on computer vision and deep learning technology. Its has technical breakthroughs and business layout in face recognition, image recognition, video analysis, unmanned driving and other aspects, and its scope of business covers security, finance, smart phones, robots, automobile and other industries. According to the data officially disclosed by SenseTime, it has served more than 400 customers and companies such as China Mobile, UnionPay, Huawei, MIUI, Microblog are all its customers.MEGVII is one of the world's first artificial intelligence companies to use deep learning technology to achieve the commercial use of face recognition products. It has the world's largest face recognition open platform Face++ and the third-party face identification platform Face ID. It has launched a number of groundbreaking AI products in various vertical fields, including face recognition payment, face recognition unlocking and full-frame intelligent snapshot device.WIMI Hologram AR focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. It is one of the largest integrated holographic cloud industry entities in China with the largest scale, the most complete industry chain and the best performance. It aims to become a holographic cloud platform with the most potential and the most international influence.WIMI Hologram AR covers many links of holographic AR technology, including the holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK payment, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition development, and holographic AI face changing development. With the one-stop service capabilities, it has grown into one of the largest providers of integrated holographic cloud technology solution providers in China.WIMI Hologram AR has made major breakthroughs and leap-frog development in holographic application fields such as advertising, entertainment, education, and 5G communications. It aims at the in-depth research and development and market application of all links in the holographic 3D computer, including the vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation and application. It is also committed to constructing a scalable and open service platform, building a bridge between holographic technology application and holographic computer vision presentation, achieving the presentation of the application of holographic computer vision in different scenes, and promoting the leap-frog development of the industry, in order to realize the vision of WIMI Hologram AR, "to become the creator of China's holographic ecology".The application field of WIMI Hologram AR's holographic cloud is divided into online AR holographic product placement and offline advertising release on a holographic product platform. The online AR holographic product placement is the application of computer holographic vision in the video test paper field, while offline advertising release on a holographic product platform is the application in the advertising field through the holographic visual display of special equipment such as light particle advertising machine, holographic glass advertising machine and holographic window advertising machine.WIMI is a provider of innovative AR holographic advertising technology. In contrast to traditional video advertisements, WIMI can place advertise based on changes in video traffic. During the implantation process, it can place advertisement without the limitation of advertising position, and can only place advertisement in the video with hot traffic. In this way, it will have a better customer experience and advertising benefits than traditional advertisement placement.The online AR holographic advertisement placement is mainly applied to the filed of holographic scenario recognition technology, so that the holographic scenario advertisement placement is presented to the terminal customer through computer holographic visual technology. The terminal customer is difficult to distinguish from the video visual experience, smoothly accepting the content of holographic advertisement placed.The offline holographic advertising platform is the application in the advertising field through the holographic visual display of special equipment such as light particle advertising machine, holographic glass advertising machine and holographic window advertising machine. With the increase in the demand for holographic vision from offline customers, a variety of holographic devices have gradually become popular offline. The holographic AR advertising presentation method can highlight products or brands, and is easy to leave a profound impression. The effect of offline holographic advertising is increasingly recognized by the advertiser.Jack Ma, boss of Alibaba once said, "A cycle of a technology revolution is about 50 years. The first twenty years are for revolutions and innovations of technology companies, but the next thirty years are for the huge applications of the technology in all aspects of society. Who can apply the technology well and who can make the technology universal? I think this is the future."In terms of AI strategic layout, Alibaba does not seem to emphasize its breakthrough in AI technology, but emphasize the application of the AI technology into the commercial scenarios and the rapid conversion of the technology into life service applications. Alibaba Cloud, city brain, assisted driving, image recognition and so forth are all vigorously promoting the application of artificial intelligence into various business scenarios. On this basis, in addition to " no supper limit for the budget", recruiting various AI scientists globally, developing the AI products that can be combined with the existing business scenarios of Alibaba, and making heavy investment in AI start-up companies, especially unicorns, has become another way for the artificial intelligence layout of Alibaba.Alibaba is crazy about investing in the AI field. Behind the unicorns in this field, the intention to block the opponent is equally obvious in addition to leading the future and betting on the track. After all, the old domestic rivals, such as Tencent and Baidu, have spared no effort in the AI layout. Not long ago, Baidu announced that it will invest in more than 10 AI startups in 2018; and Tencent has also invested in three intelligent robot companies consecutively in November 2018.However, the entry of "hot money" and the support of giants have led to the emergence of chaos and bubbles in the AI industry, and the salaries of AI talents have also risen correspondingly. The same competition has continued to take place. WIMI Hologram AR, SenseTime, MEGVII and other companies have laid out in the field of security, Internet finance and virtual community, etc. In 2019, they are destined to become busier. Everyone will believe that 2019 will be a year of industry consolidation, and win or lose will be clear by the end of 2019. The commercialized hand-to-hand battle of visual recognition has started.



